Congresswoman Annie Kuster and 100+ Capital-area leaders endorse Colin Van Ostern

CONCORD, NH – Congresswoman Annie Kuster announced that she is endorsing former two-term New Hampshire Executive Councilor and business leader Colin Van Ostern to succeed her in representing New Hampshire’s Second Congressional District. Congresswoman Kuster joins a group of over 100+ elected officials and community leaders supporting Van Ostern, including former Governor John Lynch, Mayor of Concord Byron Champlin, members of the city council school board, and community activists and supporters from Concord and surrounding towns.
Van Ostern announced a group of dozens of supporters in Greater Nashua and Southern New Hampshire last week, after joining the race the week prior. This week’s Capital Area Grassroots Committee adds to the growing momentum as the campaign enters its third week, and is the latest in a series of regional grassroots committees spanning every corner of the district.
The announcement also comes on the heels of Van Ostern’s strong fundraising start and his announcement of “Van Ostern Voters for Reproductive Rights,” a grassroots organizing committee of women, community leaders, and voters committed to protecting the full range of reproductive freedoms – from IVF to birth control to abortion access.
“I am so pleased that my good friend Colin Van Ostern has stepped up to run for Congress in New Hampshire’s Second Congressional District,” said Congresswoman Annie Kuster. “Colin has the energy, intellect, experience, and temperament to take on our biggest challenges in Congress, including saving our democracy and restoring America’s faith in government. As a member of the New Hampshire Executive Council, Colin stood up for women and families voting to restore funding to Planned Parenthood. He knows how to bring people together to support hard working Americans, a skill that is essential in today’s divided Congress. I’m proud to endorse my friend Colin Van Ostern and I know that he will make New Hampshire proud serving in Congress.”
“I’m grateful to have earned the support of hundreds of leaders across this district, from our Congresswoman Annie Kuster, to many community activists and volunteers in so many towns and neighborhoods,” said Colin Van Ostern. “Annie Kuster has been a champion for bipartisan solutions to combat the opioid crisis, bring down healthcare costs, and ensure that our veterans have the support they need. I’m excited to continue that hard work, and continue to fight – as Annie has – for women’s reproductive freedoms.
“I’m also humbled by the outpouring of support from over a hundred state and local leaders in the Capital area. The support we’ve received from so many folks on the ground making a difference in their own communities will be critical in winning this election and serving the people of the second district.”
Joining Capital Area Grassroots Committee*:
- Congresswoman Annie Kuster, Hopkinton
- Former Governor John Lynch, Hopkinton
- Former Senate President Sylvia Larsen, Concord
- Mayor Byron Champlin, Concord
- Business Leader Gary Hirshberg, Concord
- Rep. Lorrie Carey, Boscawen
- Rep. Hope Damon, Sunapee
- Rep. Sherry Gould, Bradford
- Rep. Matthew Hicks, Concord
- Rep. David Luneau, Hopkinton
- Rep. Stephanie Payeur, Henniker
- Rep. Tom Schamberg, Wilmot
- Rep. Brian Sullivan, Grantham
- Rep. Linda Tanner, Sunapee
- City Councilor Nate Fennessy, Concord
- Hon. Caroletta Alicea, Boscawen
- Hon. David Doherty, Pembroke
- Hon. Marjorie Porter, Hillsborough
- Hon. George Saunderson, Loudon
- School Board Member Elizabeth Boucher, Concord
- School Board Member Jessica Campbell, Concord
- School Board Member & President Pamela Walsh, Concord
- Judith Ackerson, Franklin
- Ken Ackerson, Franklin
- Jennifer Alford-Teaster, Sutton
- Stephanie Alicea, Boscawen
- Gloria Andrews, Chichester
- Bruce Bairstow, Concord
- Amy Bairstow, Concord
- Lilly Bairstow, Concord
- Mike Barwell, Contoocook
- Patty Bass, Concord
- Richard Bouley, Concord
- Jon Bresler, Bow
- Ryan Burke, Concord
- Deborah Butler, Concord
- Alan Cantor, Concord
- Delaney Carrier, Franklin
- Ryan Casey, Chichester
- Alice Chamberlin, Warner
- Jeremy Clemens, Concord
- Gena Cohen Moses, Concord
- Ayla Cordell, New London
- Robert Delise, New London
- Lynne Delise Schiffman, New London
- Robert Dietel, Concord
- Clara Dietel, Concord
- Anne Donaghy, Plainfield
- Michael Evans, Contoocook
- Catharine Farkas, Sanbornton
- Caitlin Fennessy, Concord
- Jeffrey Fetter, Concord
- Bernie Fournier, Pembroke
- Jeanne Gerulskis, Bow
- Chuck Gilboy, Concord
- Marc Goldberg, Bradford
- Allison Grappone, Concord
- Kent Hackmann, Andover
- Chrissy Hanisco, Concord
- Lindsay Hanson, Hopkinton
- Peggy Herbert, Contoocook
- Deborah Jadczak, Concord
- Betsy Janeway, Warner
- Richard Karash, Grantham
- Elizabeth Kargacos, Grantham
- Emily Karmen, Warner
- Benjamin Kelley, Deerfield
- Karina Kelley, Deerfield
- Casper Kranenburg, Concord
- Millie Lafontaine, Concord
- Jonathan Lax, Concord
- Kathleen McAllister, Concord
- Mary McGahan, Concord
- Marcia McWethy, Wilmot
- Amy Metcalf, Contoocook
- Robert Moses, Concord
- Ari Murphy, Concord
- Jeffrey Nintzel, Grantham
- Joan O’Connor, Henniker
- Ruth Perencevich, Concord
- Maria Petagna, Concord
- Liz-Anne Platt, Concord
- Tim Platt, Concord
- Bettina Preston, Concord
- Todd Quinn, Contoocook
- Anne Saunders, Concord
- Christa Scura, Contoocook
- Lawrence Shulman, Grantham
- Sheila Shulman, Grantham
- Laura Simoes, Concord
- Jayme Simoes, Concord
- Emma Sisti, Concord
- Erin Stewart, Concord
- Robert Sturke, Concord
- Jay Surdukowski, Concord
- Gale Taylor, Concord
- Meredith Telus, Hopkinton
- Lilly Toy, New London
- Ollie Toy, New London
- Kristyn Van Ostern, Concord
- Jane VanBremen, New London
- Michael Vlacich, Concord
- Suzi White, Franklin
- Gwen Whitney-Gill, Chichester
- Tom Wilkins, Bradford
- Maura Willing, Concord
- Chuck Willing, Concord
- Rick Wolff, Concord
- Oglesby Young, Concord
- Pam Young, Concord
- Lawrence Young, Concord
- Ruth Zax, Henniker
- *All of these voters are supporting in their personal capacity