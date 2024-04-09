Congresswoman Annie Kuster and 100+ Capital-area leaders endorse Colin Van Ostern

CONCORD, NH – Congresswoman Annie Kuster announced that she is endorsing former two-term New Hampshire Executive Councilor and business leader Colin Van Ostern to succeed her in representing New Hampshire’s Second Congressional District. Congresswoman Kuster joins a group of over 100+ elected officials and community leaders supporting Van Ostern, including former Governor John Lynch, Mayor of Concord Byron Champlin, members of the city council school board, and community activists and supporters from Concord and surrounding towns.

Van Ostern announced a group of dozens of supporters in Greater Nashua and Southern New Hampshire last week, after joining the race the week prior. This week’s Capital Area Grassroots Committee adds to the growing momentum as the campaign enters its third week, and is the latest in a series of regional grassroots committees spanning every corner of the district.

The announcement also comes on the heels of Van Ostern’s strong fundraising start and his announcement of “Van Ostern Voters for Reproductive Rights,” a grassroots organizing committee of women, community leaders, and voters committed to protecting the full range of reproductive freedoms – from IVF to birth control to abortion access.

“I am so pleased that my good friend Colin Van Ostern has stepped up to run for Congress in New Hampshire’s Second Congressional District,” said Congresswoman Annie Kuster. “Colin has the energy, intellect, experience, and temperament to take on our biggest challenges in Congress, including saving our democracy and restoring America’s faith in government. As a member of the New Hampshire Executive Council, Colin stood up for women and families voting to restore funding to Planned Parenthood. He knows how to bring people together to support hard working Americans, a skill that is essential in today’s divided Congress. I’m proud to endorse my friend Colin Van Ostern and I know that he will make New Hampshire proud serving in Congress.”

“I’m grateful to have earned the support of hundreds of leaders across this district, from our Congresswoman Annie Kuster, to many community activists and volunteers in so many towns and neighborhoods,” said Colin Van Ostern. “Annie Kuster has been a champion for bipartisan solutions to combat the opioid crisis, bring down healthcare costs, and ensure that our veterans have the support they need. I’m excited to continue that hard work, and continue to fight – as Annie has – for women’s reproductive freedoms.

“I’m also humbled by the outpouring of support from over a hundred state and local leaders in the Capital area. The support we’ve received from so many folks on the ground making a difference in their own communities will be critical in winning this election and serving the people of the second district.”

Joining Capital Area Grassroots Committee*: