Members of Congress thank New Hampshire postal workers

Wednesday, November 18, 2020 Andrew Sylvia Government 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Tuesday’s virtual roundtable

WASHINGTON – On Tuesday, U.S. Senator Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), Congressman Chris Pappas (D-NH) and Congresswoman Annie Kuster (D-NH) joined others in a virtual roundtable to thank postal workers and listen to their concerns moving forward.

Out of the 814,499 ballots that were cast in New Hampshire during the 2020 general election, 260,992 – about 32 percent – were absentee. Over recent months, the entire New Hampshire Congressional Delegation has spoken out against removal of postal sorting equipment and other initatives by U.S. Postal Service Postmaster Louis DeJoy as well as attacks on the U.S. Postal Service by President Donald Trump.

“I want to thank our dedicated postal workers for their service to New Hampshire during these incredibly challenging times,” said Shaheen. “Despite the personal health risks they face each day performing their duties and the Trump administration’s political attacks to undermine the Postal Service, our postal workers and letter carriers have continued to serve Granite Staters and have even helped to defend our democracy by successfully processing the surge of absentee ballots during the recent election.”

During the roundtable, assembled New Hampshire postal workers repeated calls for DeJoy to reverse his actions, repeating calls for the U.S. Postal Service to be released from onerous pension pre-funding requirements for postal workers not yet born as well as requests for allowing the U.S. Postal Service to engage in limited banking services.

Additionally, postal workers on the call expressed concern about impending cuts to overtime pay, which was crucial to keeping mail delivered during election season, as well as staffing shortages as postal workers in New England are forced to pick up the slack of nearby states that have been hit more heavily by the COVID-19 pandemic.

About Andrew Sylvia 1907 Articles
Born and raised in the Granite State, Andrew Sylvia has written approximately 10,000 pieces over his career for outlets across Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Vermont. On top of that, he's a licensed notary and license to sell property, casualty and life insurance, he's been a USSF trained youth soccer and futsal referee for the past six years and he can name over 60 national flags in under 60 seconds according to that flag game app he has on his phone, which makes sense because he also has a bachelor's degree in geography (like Michael Jordan). He can also type over 100 words a minute on a good day.