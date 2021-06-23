Congressman Pappas shares grief over loss of nephew, 15, in Bedford drowning

MANCHESTER, NH – On Wednesday Congressman Chris Pappas shared the painful news that his nephew, Charlie Zink, was the victim of a drowning accident over the weekend.

On Sunday we tragically a lost my nephew Charlie. There are no words to describe the magnitude of the loss of this amazing 15 year old or what he meant to all who knew and loved him. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/67E5DnDHeq — Chris Pappas (@ChrisPappasNH) June 23, 2021

The drowning happened on June 20 at Sebbins Pond in Bedford. According to a police account of the incident, Charlie was at the pond with some friends and using a rope swing to enter the water when Charlie went under and didn’t resurface. His body was recovered a few hours later in what Bedford rescuers described as about 15-feet of murky pond water.

Charlie was the son of Congressman Pappas’ sister, Alyssa Zink and husband Eric, of Bedford.