Congressional Roundup: WOW Trail, PFAS, Cybercrimes

It’s June 1, 2021. Here’s a roundup of recent news from New Hampshire’s Congressional Delegation.

Pappas talks with Laconia leaders

Congressman Chris Pappas (NH-01), member of the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure, hosted a walking conversation on the WOW Rail Trail in Laconia with local and state leaders to discuss his priorities for transportation and infrastructure investments, including his legislation to connect America’s walking and biking paths.

The WOW Trail is a paved, 10 foot wide, multi-use rail trail in the City of Laconia used by bikers, walkers and runners. Built within the State of New Hampshire owned railroad right-of-way, alongside the active tracks currently leased to the Winnipesaukee Scenic Railroad, the trail currently spans from Elm Street in Lakeport to downtown Laconia and then on to the Belmont town line where it meets with Belmont’s Winnisquam Scenic Trail, creating 4.25 miles of continuous trail between Lakeport and Belmont’s Osborne’s Agway.

Pappas was joined by Amy Lovisek, the Director of Recreation & Facilities at Laconia Parks & Recreation; Allen Beetle, the President of the WOW Rail Trail Board, and members of the WOW Rail Trail Board.

“Smart infrastructure connects Americans with the people and places most important to them, and the WOW Rail Trail in Laconia is a great example of the kind of active transportation projects that should be eligible for federal funding,” said Pappas.” The trail boosts the local economy, enhances the quality of life for residents and visitors alike, and protects our natural environment. As we work to move a comprehensive infrastructure bill through Congress, I’m committed to making sure we can dedicate federal resources to expanding the network of paths and rail trails that connect our communities.”

Hassan joins PFAS letter

U.S. Senator Maggie Hassan joined a group of 11 senators in calling on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to set standards for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) found in bottled water to ensure that bottled water products are safe for drinking. PFAS are pervasive and persistent chemicals that accumulate in people’s bodies over time, and exposure to these chemicals has been linked to cancer, liver damage, decreased fertility, and other serious health conditions.

“Despite the clear and present danger PFAS exposure presents, there are no enforceable limits on these substances in drinking water in the United States,” wrote the Senators in a letter to FDA Acting Commissioner Janet Woodcock. “Given the widespread persistence of PFAS in our environment and drinking water, many people have turned to bottled water to avoid adding toxic chemicals to their bodies. Establishing [Standards of Quality] for bottled water is an important step that will help ensure consumer confidence and protect public health.”

PFAS were first developed in the 1940s and are used in many products across all industries due to their grease-, water-, and oil-repellent properties, including food packaging, nonstick pans, carpeting, and many more. Their properties also make them persistent in the environment, leading to PFAS becoming ubiquitous in contaminating water sources throughout the United States. When tap water is compromised, many consumers turn to bottled water. The FDA regulates bottled water but has not set a limit for PFAS in bottled water. Without nationwide FDA regulations for PFAS in bottled water or Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) regulations for tap water, some states have implemented their own PFAS rules for drinking water, but no such state rules exist for bottled water.

The full text of the letter can be found here.

Shaheen and Hassan work on cyber crimes bill

U.S. Senator Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), a senior member of the Senate Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship, and U.S. Senator Maggie Hassan (D-NH), Chair of the Emerging Threats Subcommittee, joined U.S. Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) to reintroduce legislation that would protect America’s small businesses from the threats of cyber-crimes.

“As we see more complex cyberattacks targeting our small businesses, it is imperative that Congress take meaningful steps to empower small business owners with the tools they need to protect their businesses, staff and customers from these nefarious attacks. That is precisely what our bipartisan legislation seeks to do,” said Senator Shaheen. “The Small Business Cyber Training Act would create a training program through the Small Business Administration to support our local small business development centers (SBDCs) in their efforts to educate small businesses on safeguarding their cyber networks. New Hampshire SBDCs provide crucial advising and education to help Granite State entrepreneurs, so this legislation would be a very worthwhile investment. I’ll continue to work across the aisle to help advance this legislation in the Senate.”

“Small businesses must have the knowledge and resources to protect against the threat of cyberattacks, especially as they work to recover from the pandemic,” said Hassan. “This bipartisan bill will help small businesses better prepare to address this growing threat, and I will continue working across the aisle to equip small businesses with the tools that they need to respond to cyber threats.”

The Small Business Cyber Training Act would require the Small Business Administration to establish a training program for small business development centers (SBDCs) to prepare counselors in cyber planning assistance. Specifically, the bill would require SBDCs to have employees certified in cyber strategy counseling for small businesses.