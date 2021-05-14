Congressional Roundup: Shaheen and Hassan bills advance, Pappas and Kuster hold webinars

Pappas and Kuster host broadband webinar

Earlier this week, Congressman Chris Pappas (NH-01) and Congresswoman Annie Kuster (NH-02) hosted a webinar with Acting Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel (pictured above) on the FCC’s Emergency Broadband assistance for Granite Staters struggling to afford internet services during COVID-19. They were also joined by Eduard Bartholme, the Associate Bureau Chief of Consumer and Governmental Affairs Bureau at the FCC.

In the end of year COVID package, Congress appropriated $3.2 billion to subsidize high-speed internet for low-income families as we became more dependent on remote work, learning, and healthcare services. This webinar helped educate Granite Staters on the FCC Broadband Benefit Program and how New Hampshire families can take advantage of it.

The Emergency Broadband Benefit opens on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 and will provide a discount of up to $50 per month towards broadband service for eligible households. Eligible households can also receive a one-time discount of up to $100 to purchase a laptop, desktop computer, or tablet from participating providers.

Senate Committees advance two Hassan bills

The Commerce Committee voted on Wednesday to advance bipartisan legislation that Senator Hassan joined in introducing, the Endless Frontier Act, to advance and solidify the United States’ leadership in scientific and technological innovation through increased investments in the discovery, creation, and manufacturing of technology that is critical to national security and economic competitiveness. The Endless Frontier Act also includes bipartisan legislation, introduced by Senators John Thune (R-SD) and Hassan, to strengthen national security by advancing U.S. capabilities in quantum networking and establishing a more comprehensive approach to workforce development.

The Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, on which Senator Hassan sits, voted on a bipartisan basis to advance legislation that Senator Hassan introduced with Senator Ben Sasse (R-NE) to help ensure that the Department of Homeland Security is identifying and addressing risks to critical infrastructure. Critical infrastructure includes systems that support the economy, public health, and national security — for instance nuclear reactors, electrical grids, banks, and hospitals.

The Homeland Security Committee also advanced on a bipartisan basis legislation that Senator Hassan cosponsored, the Safeguarding American Innovation Act, to help stop foreign governments, particularly China, from stealing American taxpayer-funded research and intellectual property developed at U.S. colleges and universities

These bipartisan bills are part of Senator Hassan’s ongoing efforts to outcompete China and invest in U.S. research and manufacturing. In February, Senator Hassan and a bipartisan group of her colleagues discussed strengthening the U.S. supply chain with President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. The year-end defense bill also included a measure based on a bipartisan bill Senator Hassan cosponsored, the USA Telecommunications Act, which seeks to encourage and support U.S. innovation in the race for 5G by providing funds to support research and development in Western-based alternatives to Chinese equipment providers Huawei and ZTE. In addition, Senator Hassan has worked to strengthen research and development in the U.S. by introducing the bipartisan American Innovation and Jobs Act to support research and development (R&D) investments by innovative startups and by established companies making major R&D investments, which could help the U.S. ramp up its production of semiconductors.

Shaheen and Capito introduce STEM bill

This week, U.S. Senator Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) introduced a bill aiming to expand opportunities for hands-on learning in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) education.

According to Shaheen, he Supporting STEM Learning Opportunities Act would invest in experiential learning opportunities to strengthen the pipeline of students entering the STEM workforce, especially from traditionally underrepresented groups like women and communities of color. The legislation seeks to address shortages in STEM expertise and strengthen innovation in the U.S. economy.

On Wednesday, the bill advanced through the U.S. Senate Commerce Committee.

Full text of the bill is available here.

Bipartisan Task Force to End Sexual Violence Hosts First Roundtable of the 117th Congress on Child Abuse During COVID-19

On Wednesday, the Bipartisan Task Force to End Sexual Violence held its first roundtable of the 117th Congress. The roundtable, hosted by Task Force co-chairs Reps. Annie Kuster (D-NH), Dave Joyce (R-OH), and John Katko (R-NY) focused on child abuse and exploitation during the COVID-19 pandemic and steps Congress can take to help protect children and prevent violence as we emerge from this public health crisis.

The Bipartisan Task Force to End Sexual Violence was founded in April of 2017 by Representatives Annie Kuster (D-NH), Jackie Speier (D-CA), and David Joyce (R-OH). The task force exists to advance legislation and policy to support survivors of sexual assault and educate members of Congress as well as the public about how to end this persistent problem.

“For children and victims who have been stuck at home with their abusers in terrifying situations day-in and day-out, the COVID-19 pandemic has been a nightmare,” said Rep. Kuster. “Not being able to safely attend school and other activities meant many kids didn’t have the opportunity to tell a trusted adult about what was happening at home. Congress can and must do more to protect our nation’s children. I’m proud to co-chair the Bipartisan Task Force to End Sexual Violence, and I look forward to working with my colleagues to advance policies that ensure children are healthy, safe, and free from abuse.”

The full Task Force roundtable discussion can be seen Here.