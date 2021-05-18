Congressional Roundup: Rural business assistance, fairness for pregnant workers, Pappas statement on Gaza/Israel violence

It’s May 18, 2021. Here’s a roundup of recent updates from New Hampshire’s congressional delegation.

Disaster Assistance for Rural Small Businesses

Last week, U.S. Senators Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) and Jim Risch (R-ID), senior members of the Senate Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship, reintroduced the Disaster Assistance for Rural Small Businesses Act. Their bipartisan legislation would allow rural communities to more easily access emergency relief in the wake of a natural disaster. U.S. Senator Maggie Hassan (D-NH) is also a cosponsor of the bill.

Under current law, bureaucratic roadblocks prevent small businesses and homeowners in rural communities from accessing Small Business Administration (SBA) assistance following a natural disaster. This legislation creates a waiver at no cost to taxpayers, allowing rural communities to more readily access and secure SBA disaster assistance in the case of a presidentially-declared disaster.

“Our small businesses face enough obstacles, especially today as they’re working to put the COVID-19 crisis behind us. The last thing they should have to worry about when a disaster strikes is if they’ll be able to access the relief they need when they’re most vulnerable,” said Shaheen. “That’s why I’m glad to reintroduce this bipartisan, commonsense legislation with Senator Risch that will help address these bureaucratic barriers and ensure emergency resources are available to rural Granite State business owners when they need it most.”

“Under the current system, disaster victims in rural communities have experienced significant delays in relief funding brought on by bureaucratic red tape. This bipartisan legislation aims to fix that,” said Risch. “The Disaster Assistance for Rural Small Businesses act will expand critical resources for rural small businesses affected by natural disasters.”

“In the wake of a natural disaster, rural communities and small businesses must be able to access resources to help them rebuild and get back on their feet as soon as possible,” Hassan said. “This bipartisan bill would help eliminate unnecessary roadblocks so that more rural communities can quickly access the disaster relief that they need.”

Additional cosponsors of the bill include Senators Mike Braun (R-IN) and John Kennedy (R-LA). The legislation is also being introduced in the House of Representatives by Representatives Jared Golden (D-ME) and Jim Hagedorn (R-MN).

The text of the bill can be read here.

Kuster-Backed Pregnant Workers Fairness Act Passes the House with Bipartisan Support

Last week, the U.S. House of Representatives passed H.R. 1065, the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act, legislation Rep. Annie Kuster (D-NH) co-sponsored to prohibit employment practices that discriminate against making reasonable accommodations for qualified employees affected by pregnancy, childbirth, or related medical conditions.

“Our nation’s workforce is strongest when everyone can participate, and our economy performs best when employers treat their employees with the respect and dignity they deserve,” said Kuster. “I’m proud the House passed the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act today to ensure pregnant employees have the right to reasonable workplace accommodations. I urge the Senate to swiftly take up this bipartisan bill.”

Specifically, the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act will make it unlawful for employers to:

–Fail to make reasonable accommodations to known limitations of such employees unless the accommodation would impose an undue hardship on an entity’s business operation;

–Require a qualified employee affected by such condition to accept an accommodation other than any reasonable accommodation arrived at through an interactive process;

–Deny employment opportunities based on the need of the entity to make such reasonable accommodations to a qualified employee;

–Require such employees to take paid or unpaid leave if another reasonable accommodation can be provided; or

–Take adverse action in terms, conditions, or privileges of employment against a qualified employee requesting or using such reasonable accommodations.

Pappas makes statement on Israel and Gaza

Last week, U.S. Representative Chris Pappas (D-NH) released a statement regarding the violence in Israel and Gaza.

“I am heartbroken at the violence and loss of life we have witnessed in recent days,” said Pappas. “I join the Biden Administration in urging de-escalation first and foremost to prevent further loss of life and injury to Israelis and Palestinians, especially the countless innocent civilians caught in the crossfire. Israel has every right to defend itself against the Hamas terrorist attacks. Hamas’s actions continue to threaten Israel’s security and undermine the ability of the Palestinian people to live in peace. The United States must encourage respective leaders to seek a resolution that brings this violence to an end and provides Israelis and Palestinians alike with a safe and stable future.”