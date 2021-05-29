Congressional Roundup: Jan. 6 Commission Vote, Inspectors General, Reproductive Rights

It’s May 28, 2021. Here’s a roundup of recent announcements from New Hampshire’s congressional delegation.

Pappas outraged by Senate vote on Jan. 6 Commission

Congressman Chris Pappas (D-NH) released the following statement after the Senate voted 54-35 to block a commission to investigate the January 6th insurrection at the Capitol:

“I’m outraged by today’s vote in the U.S. Senate to block the bipartisan commission to investigate the events of January 6. The only way to achieve accountability and prevent this from happening again is to fully understand the events that occurred before, during, and after the insurrection,” said Pappas. “That is why it is unconscionable that Senate Republicans would reject this important commission. This is not about politics, this is about protecting our country, our Constitution, and our democratic institutions. We all have a duty to protect and defend that democracy, and this is no time for anyone to be abdicating that responsibility like 35 senators shamefully did today.”

On May 19, 2021, Congressman Pappas voted to pass H.R. 3233, the National Commission to Investigate the January 6 Attack on the United States Capitol Complex Act, which would create an independent, 9/11 style commission to review the information gaps, decision-making, and communication failures that led up to the event.

The commission, which would be made up of 5 Republicans and 5 Democrats, would be required to issue a final report by December 31, 2021 with their findings and recommendations for corrective measures.

Congresswoman Annie Kuster (D-NH) released the following statement.

“I was both a victim and a witness on January 6th when pro-Trump insurrectionists attacked the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to stop the certification of the 2020 Presidential Election. This domestic terror attack was directed not only towards Members of Congress, Vice President Pence, and the U.S. Capitol building — it was a horrifying attack on our very democracy. I was proud to vote for legislation to create a bipartisan, independent 9/11-style commission to investigate what happened on January 6th and the failures that allowed it to happen. Senate Republicans were also victims of this attack, and their effort to block the creation of this commission is a baffling, irresponsible mistake that will deprive the American people of the truth and could leave us vulnerable to future attacks.”

Hassan introduces bill giving Inspectors General greater authority

U.S. Senators Maggie Hassan (D-NH) and Chuck Grassley (R-IA) are introducing the Inspector General Testimonial Subpoena Authority Act, which would give Inspectors General the authority to subpoena former federal employees, as well as contractors and grantees, for in-person testimony, strengthening their ability to safeguard taxpayers.

The bill would expand the pool of information that Inspectors General can compel in the interest of completing any audit or investigation of the programs and operations of the agency they oversee. The Council of Inspectors General on Integrity and Efficiency has long called on Congress to provide testimonial subpoena authority.

“We must root out government waste and abuse. Strengthening the powers of Inspectors General so that they can complete their investigations is a commonsense step we can take to better prevent bad actors from wasting taxpayer money,” said Hassan. “I’m glad to work with Senator Grassley on this bipartisan effort and look forward to continuing to work together with my colleagues to increase accountability and transparency in our government.”

Shaheen reintroduces reproductive rights bill

U.S. Senator Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) joined Senator Bob Menendez (D-NJ) and 21 Senators in reintroducing their legislation, the Reproductive Rights are Human Rights Act. The bill would require the U.S. State Department to include reproductive rights in its annual Country Reports on Human Rights Practices – including reports on the adoption of national policies to promote access to contraception, maternal health care and family planning services – to help ensure accountability around abuses on these rights. The State Department eliminated this critical component of its report without justification in 2017 under the Trump administration.

“Women’s health and bodies should not be up for debate. Reproductive care is a basic human right,” said Shaheen. “The U.S. plays an important role as an advocate for women’s fundamental rights around the world, but we can’t do so without comprehensive information and reporting on the status of reproductive care. The State Department’s annual human rights report is a key tool for accountability around women’s access to basic health. The Trump administration’s decision to remove this from previous reports had dangerous consequences for women’s health, equality and freedom around the globe. That’s why I’m working with Congress and the Biden administration to stop the politicization of this reporting and restore transparency around the state of reproductive rights throughout the world.”

As required by the Foreign Assistance Act of 1961 and the Trade Act of 1974, the Secretary of State reports annually to Congress on the status of human rights in each country receiving U.S. foreign aid, as well as in each United Nations member state. Since 2011, these reports have included detailed information on deprivation of women’s access to reproductive rights. Removing women’s right from the annual report in 2017 was a dramatic and dangerous shift in U.S. efforts to protect the international rights of women and sent a message to abusive governments that the U.S. would no longer hold them accountable for violations.

