Congregate living and continued hearing on downtown apartments top Jan. 20 Planning Board agenda

City Works is a regular feature designed to provide a preview of upcoming city meetings including, but not limited to, Planning, Zoning and Board of Mayor and Aldermen.

ZONING BOARD

The Zoning Board met on Thursday, January 13 and the following cases were decided:

ZBA2021-150: 195 Electric St., Residential One Family High Density Zoning District, Ward 11, variance granted.

ZBA2021-153: 35 High Street, Civic-Institutional Zoning District, Ward 3, variance granted.

ZBA2021-154: 105 Prospect St, Urban Multifamily Zoning District, Ward 3, variance granted.

ZBA2021-156: 809 Valley Street, General Business Zoning District, Ward 7, variance granted.

ZBA2021-157: 35 West Brook St., Central Business Zoning District, Ward 3, variance granted.

ZBA2021-158, 101 Titus Ave, Residential One Family High Density Zoning District, Ward 9, variance granted.

The board also discussed a request for a rehearing for ZBA2021-116, 324 Hanover Street. Based on the information presented at a previous hearing, the board did not see any significant change to the application and denied a request for a rehearing.

BOARD OF MAYOR AND ALDERMEN

The Board of Mayor and Aldermen will meet on Tuesday, January 18 at 7 p.m. Committee meetings will begin at 4:30 p.m. The meeting will be broadcast live on Manchester Community Television, channel 22. Agenda and meeting information can be found below:

PLANNING BOARD

The Planning Board will meet on Thursday, January 20 at 6 p.m. The agenda can be found here and the meeting will be broadcast on Manchester Community Television, channel 22.

LIMITED PUBLIC HEARING

SP2021-034: 568 Beech St., Civic-Institutional Zoning District

Applicant is requesting to convert this property from residential use to congregate housing for sober living purposes. The property will be utilized as a 12-step abstinence-based sober living house for 12 men.

PDSP2021-005: 1051 S. Willow St., General Business Zoning District

The applicant is proposing to install a Chase Bank ATM structure in the parking lot of the Manchester Run Plaza. This application was continued from the January 6 meeting.

SP2021-033 & CU2021-024: 1000 Elm St., Central Business Zoning District.

The applicant is requesting approval to convert existing office space to approximately 155 residential units with a mix of one, two and three-bedroom units. The conditional use permit is being sought to allow dwellings on first floor with no commercial units on the first floor, as outlined in the Zoning Ordinance. (Section 5.10, 6 & 8). This application was continued from the January 6 meeting.

BUSINESS MEETING

The following cases were presented as part of the Public Hearing on January 6.

WHAT THE WHAT?

Have you ever wondered what the different Board of Mayor and Aldermen Committees do? Here is a quick summary to help. In all cases, Committees may receive referrals from the Board of Mayor and Aldermen, in addition to responsibilities outlined below. Committee reports will be shared with the full Board.

Accounts, Enrollment and Revenu Administration: Committee examines Ordinances for consistency with the rules of the Board and required laws and shall report to the Board as to whether said Ordinances are properly enrolled. The Committee shall receive periodic reports from the Board of Assessors as to the real estate tax base of the City, the number of abatements filed and their disposition. The Committee shall have jurisdiction over policy regarding city expenditures, revenue performance and forecasts, financial statements, audit reports and city bonding.

Administration/Information Systems: Committee has jurisdiction over policy regarding licensing, information systems, and the general administrative affairs of the City.

Bills on Second Reading: Committee has jurisdiction over policy regarding planning/zoning issues and shall be responsible for the review and development of Ordinances to insure that proposed Ordinances are consistent with all federal, state and local laws.

Community Improvement: Committee shall have jurisdiction over policy regarding vehicle maintenance and purchases, public works functions and services and programs funded by federal and state governments.

Human Resources and Insurance: Committee shall have jurisdiction over policy regarding the City’s personnel system, the classification of personnel positions, the creation of new positions, and all policy pertaining to City risk management, self-insurance, insurance coverages.

Lands and Buildings: Committee shall have jurisdiction over policy regarding City lands and all City buildings with the exception of the lands and schoolhouses under the jurisdiction of the Board of School Committee.

Public Safety, Health and Traffic: Committee has the jurisdiction to delegate its Authority Pertaining to Regulation of Highways, Ch. 335, 1951 N.H. Laws 815, as well as jurisdiction over parking facilities and the health and safety of the citizens of Manchester.