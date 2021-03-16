Congregate living, a new liquor store and apartments in the Millyard to be decided at Planning Board

City Works is a regular feature which endeavors to provide a preview of projects coming before the Planning Board, Zoning Board and Heritage Commission by posting agendas and relevant information to keep the public informed about what is happening.

The Manchester Planning Board will be meeting on Thursday, March 18 at 6 pm. Remember, meetings are being held on-line to adhere to COVID protocols and can be accessed by tuning into Channel 22 on your television or on-line: PEG Channel 22 | manchestertv

ZONING BOARD UPDATES

At the Zoning Board’s monthly meeting, the following decisions were rendered:

33 Purchase Street, R-1B Zoning District (ZBA2021-009), Ward 9: After discussion, the Board decided to table this case with the request that the applicant consider compromises for the shed location. This case will be back on the agenda for the April 8 meeting, given that a date certain was provided, no additional notifications will be sent.

27 Thistle Way, R-1A Zoning District (ZBA2021-010), Ward 8: Variance granted.

Variance granted. 270 Stanton Street, R1-B Zoning District (ZBA2021-012, Ward 8: Extension granted.

Extension granted. 7 Clement Street, R-1B Zoning District (ZBA2021-011), Ward 10: Variance denied.

For additional detail, the meeting can be viewed at: OTHER CITY Meetings (Zoning, Planning, Commissions) on Vimeo. Minutes from past Zoning Board meetings can be found here: Minutes (manchesternh.gov)

PLANNING BOARD UPDATES

While the complete Agenda of this month’s meeting can be found here, CITY OF MANCHESTER (manchesternh.gov), the highlights are below. If you would like to watch the March 4 meeting, find it here:03/04/21 Planning Board in OTHER CITY Meetings (Zoning, Planning, Commissions) on Vimeo

Note that at the last meeting, the application for 310 Second Street asked for a postponement to April 1. Given that we have a date certain, abutter notices will not be sent for this meeting.

AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS

Limited Public Hearing

The Factory, 252 Willow Street, RDV Redevelopment District-Mixed Use (Design Review)

On occasion, the Planning Board is asked to review a project prior to documents being submitted for a formal hearing. In this case, the applicant has requested a non-binding design review on a proposed planned development with a new 40’ x 60’ distillery with deck, located in the northeast corner of the property.

Additional detail: 2021-03-18_THE_FACTORY_DESIGN_REVIEW_252_WILLOW_STREET.PDF (manchesternh.gov)

Business Meeting

1681 Candia Road (Goldenrod Restaurant) and 1745 Candia Road (Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witness), R-1A Residential One Family District (S2021-004)

Application is requesting approval to adjust the common lot line annexing 3,692 SF from Lot 4 to Lot 5.

Application Detail: 2021-03-04_S2021_004_1681_CANDIA_RD_LLA_APPLICATION.PDF (manchesternh.gov)

247 Pearl Street, R-3 Urban Multifamily Zoning District (CU2021-004 and (SP2021-006)

Applicant is asking for a conditional use permit for a reduction in required on-site parking from 8 spaces required to 3 provided. A second application will also be reviewed to change the use of an existing two-family dwelling to a 4,729 SF congregate housing facility.

Application Detail: 2021-03-04_SP2021-006_247PEARLST_APPLICATION.PDF (manchesternh.gov)

850 Gold Street, B-2 Zoning District (SP2021-008)

A site plan review application to construct a 13,000 SF liquor store with associated site improvements.

Application Detail: 2021-03-04_SP2021-008_850_GOLD_STREET.PDF (manchesternh.gov)

670 North Commercial Street, AMX Zoning District CU 2021-002 and SP2021-004)

A proposal for a conditional use permit for the use of residential units and a site plan review for the proposed renovation of approximately 73,864 SF of the existing ground, first, and fourth floors of the Jefferson Mill to add 61 residential units.

Application Detail: 2021-03-04_SP2021-004_CU2021-002_670_N_COMMERCIAL_ST_APPLICATION.PDF (manchesternh.gov)

Administrative Matters

During the meeting this week, discussion will include a Planning Board member’s request to reconsider the Board’s recent vote on SP2019-014 Amendment, 100 McGregor Street. (At the March 4, meeting the board voted to approve a modification to a condition of approval for the site plan); continuing discussion regarding site plan regulations, specifically pertaining to changes of use; and review a petition to rezone property at 1824 Front Street.

Due to the emergency orders issued by the Governor and on the guidance of public health officials, there will be no physical location in which to attend the meeting. Meetings are broadcast live on Channel 22 or by going to Manchester Public TV's website to live stream: PEG Channel 22 | manchestertv. You will be able to offer public comment on the application by calling 603.792.6737 or by emailing planningboard@manchesternh.gov. You may also attend the meeting through our webinar software by sending an email to the above-referenced address on the day of the meeting and requesting an invitation to participate. The phone line and email will be monitored by staff up to, and during, the public hearing.

June Trisciani is a lifelong resident of Manchester, small business owner and currently serves as vice-chair of the Planning Board.

To learn more about the Planning Board, this is a great place to start: Planning Board (manchesternh.gov)