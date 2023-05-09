Congregate housing and chickens on Zoning Board agenda this week

City Works is a regular feature designed to provide a preview of upcoming Planning and Zoning Board Meetings.

ZONING BOARD

The Zoning Board will meet on Thursday, May 11 at 6 p.m. If you cannot make the meeting in person, it will be broadcast live on Manchester Public Television, Channel 22. The agenda is available on-line. The following cases will be presented:

ZBA2022-161: 235-237 Harvard Street, Urban Multifamily Zoning District, Ward 7 (tabled from Feb 9 hearing)

Applicant proposes to construct egress stairs in the rear yard with a 2.4’ rear yard setback where 20’ is required, with lot coverage of 91% where 75% is allowed and maintain driveway width of 27’ where 24’ is allowed and seeks a variance from sections 6.03(B) Rear Yard Setback, 6.04 Lot Coverage and 10.08(C) Driveway Width.

ZBA2023-032: 73 B Street, Residential Two-Family Zoning District, Ward 10

Applicant proposes to reconstruct a retaining wall more than 4-feet in height within 10 feet of a lot line and maintain two sheds in the side yard within 10 feet of the side lot line and seeks a variance from sections 8.27(D) Fences Walls and 8.29(A)2 Accessory Structures and Uses.

ZBA2023-034: 773 Silver Street, Residential Two-Family Zoning District, Ward 7

Applicant proposes to construct a 22’ x 31’ two-stall, two-story garage, with a 22’ x 10’ covered patio attached to the south, where both are attached to the principal residence to the north by a 6’ x 9’ deck, where the garage and covered patio have a 4’ side yard setback and the proposed deck has a 9’ side yard setback where a 10’ side yard setback is required and with lot coverage of 78% where 60% is allowed and seeks a variance from sections 6.03(C) Side Yard Setback and 6.04 Lot Coverage.

ZBA2023-004: 34 Westland Avenue, Residential Two-Family Zoning District, Ward 9

Applicant proposes to subdivide the property to create three lots where proposed Lot 3 will remain improved with a single-family home with a 4’ side yard setback where 10’ is required and with lot frontage of 131.1’ that is not carried for a depth of 100’, where proposed lot 3A has lot frontage of 100.79’ of that is not carried for a depth of 100’, and where proposed Lot 3B has lot frontage of 75’ that is not carried for a depth of 100’ and seeks a variance from sections 6.02 Minimum Lot width and 6.03(C) Side Yard Setback at Lot 3, 6.02 Minimum Lot Width at Lot 3A and 6.02 Minimum Lot Width at Lot 3B.

ZBA2023-035: 336 Prospect Street, Residential Two-Family Zoning District, Ward 2

Applicant proposes to subdivide the property where proposed lot 27 will remain improved with a single-family dwelling and with buildable lot area of 6,272 SF where 6,500 SF is required, with lot frontage and width of 56.99’ where 75’ is required as well as a detached garage in the rear yard with a proposed side yard setback of 1.4’ where 4’ is required, and where proposed lot 27A would be developed with a single-family home, with buildable lot area of 5,502 SF where 6,500 SF is required and with lot frontage and width of 50’ where 75’ is required and seeks a variance from sections 6.01 Minimum Buildable Lot Area, 6.02 Minimum Lot Frontage, 6.02 Minimum Lot Width and 8.29(A)3 Accessory Structures and Uses at Lot 27 and 6.01 Minimum Buildable Lot Area, 6.02 Minimum Lot Frontage and 6.02 Minimum Lot Width at Lot 27A.

ZBA2023-036: 240 Laval Street, Residential Two-Family Zoning District, Ward 11

Applicant proposes to maintain two parking spaces in the side yard 1.2’ from the side lot line where 4’ is required and seeks a variance from section 10.09(B) Parking Setbacks (2 counts).

ZBA2023-037: 20 Groveland Street, Residential One-Family Medium Density Zoning District, Ward 6

Applicant proposes to construct a ramp attached to the rear deck with a 6’ setback from the rear lot line where 30’ is required, construct a 20’x 26’ garage in the side yard with a side yard setback of 5’ where 10’ is required, maintain a shed in the side yard with an 8’ side yard setback where 10’ is required and with lot coverage of 42% where 40% is allowed and seeks a variance from sections 6.03(B) Rear Yard Setback, 8.29(A)2 Accessory Structures and Uses (2 counts) and 6.04 Lot Coverage.

ZBA2023-038: 325 Taylor Street, Redevelopment Zoning District, Ward 5

Applicant proposes to maintain a commercial surface parking lot in the R residential district, with lot frontage and width of 52.92’ where 100’ is required, a front yard setback of 7’ where 15’ is required, side yard setbacks of 4’ where 20’ is required and without the required screening or parking bumpers and seeks a variance from sections 5.10(I)8 Commercial Surface Parking Lot, 6.02 Lot Frontage, 6.02 Lot Width, 6.03(A) Front Yard Setback, 6.03(C) Side Yard Setback (2 Counts), 10.07(K)4 Parking Screening and 10.07(K)1 Parking Bumpers.

ZBA2023-041: 426 Goffstown Road, Residential One-Family High-Density Zoning District, Ward 12

Applicant proposes to maintain twelve (12) chickens on a lot with 19,874 SF where 21,780 SF is required and where six (6) chicken are allowed and seeks a variance from sections 8.30(a) The Keeping of Domestic Chickens and 8.30(b) Number of Chickens Allowed.

ZBA2023-043: 211 South Elm Street, Residential Two-Family Zoning District, Ward 9

Applicant proposes to create one front yard parking space and maintain a parking space in the rear yard with a 3.5’ setback from the deck where 4’ is required, on a lot with 63% lot coverage where 60% is maximum allowed and seeks a variance from sections 10.09(B) Parking Setbacks (2 counts) and 6.04 Lot Coverage.

ZBA2023-029: 357 Central Street, Residential Two-Family Zoning District, Ward 5

Applicants requests a reasonable accommodation to occupy three dwelling units in a three unit multifamily dwelling with seven (7) unrelated persons in the first-floor dwelling unit, six (6) unrelated persons in the second-floor dwelling unit and five (5) unrelated persons in the third-floor dwelling unit where the Zoning Ordinance allows four (4) unrelated persons in a dwelling unit and alternatively seeks a variance to occupy a three-family dwelling as a congregate housing use with nine bedrooms accommodating 18 unrelated persons from section 5.10(A)10 Congregate Housing.

ZBA2023-045: 80 Rosegate Farm Road, Residential-Suburban Low-Density Zoning District, Ward 8

Applicant proposes to install a generator within the required 30’ side yard setback and seeks a variance from section 8.29(A)2 Accessory Structures and Uses.

ZBA2023-046: 114 Mast Road, Residential One-Family High-Density Zoning District, Ward 10

Applicant proposes to construct a 5’7” x 12’ 2 1⁄4” one-story addition for a bathroom with a 5’ side yard setback where 10’ is required and seeks a variance from section 6.03(C) Side Yard Setback.

ZBA2023-040: 1045 Hanover Street, Residential One-Family High Density Zoning District, Ward 6

Applicant proposes to maintain a transformer in the street yard and seeks a variance from section 8.29(A)1 Accessory Structures and Uses.

ZBA2023-047: 104 Randall Street, Residential Two-Family Zoning District, Ward 9

Applicant proposes to maintain a driveway width of 33’ where 24’ is allowed and maintain a front yard parking space within 4’ from a building and seeks a variance from sections 10.08(C) Driveways Width and 10.09(B) Parking Setbacks.

ZBA2023-048: 81 Beaver Street, Residential One-Family Medium Density Zoning District, Ward 4

Applicant proposes to create 3 parking spaces in the street yard within 4’ of the street lot line, with a driveway width of 30’ where 24’ is allowed and where the new driveway is 27’ from the existing driveway where 30 is required and seeks a variance from sections 10.09(B) Parking Setbacks (6 counts), 10.08(C) Driveways Width and 10.08(B) Driveways location.

ZBA2023-049: 37 Ashland Street, Residential Two-Family Zoning District, Ward 4

Applicants propose to enclose an existing 14’ x 18’ deck constructed with a 3’ rear yard setback with relief granted by variance case ZO-77-2014, where a 20’ rear yard setback is required resulting in increased floor area ratio of 0.54 where 0.5 is allowed and seek a variance from sections 6.03(B) Rear Yard Setback and 6.06 Floor Area Ratio.

PLANNING BOARD PUBLIC HEARING

The Planning Board met on Wednesday, May 3 at 6 p.m. and the following cases were heard. If you were not able to make the meeting, it is available to watch on-demand on Manchester Public Television.

S2023-002: Properties located between Karatzas Avenue and Linda Lane: After much discussion, this case has been continued to June 1. Applicant has been asked to explore additional options around the extension of Linda Lane or potentially adding an emergency gate to mitigate traffic.

The following cases will be discussed and decided during the next business meeting on May 18.

CU2023-008 & SP2023-003: 8 Dutton Street

8 Dutton Street IMP2023-003 : Properties located between Smyth Road and Radburn Street

: Properties located between Smyth Road and Radburn Street CU2023-009 & SP2023-004: 99 Manchester Street

During a limited public hearing, the following cases were approved.