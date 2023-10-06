Concord woman heard five ‘very loud’ shots minutes after seeing Reids on trail

CONCORD, NH – Nan Nutt had just entered the Marsh Loop Trail woods with her two small dogs April 18, 2002, when she heard five gunshots.

“Bang bang.” Then a pause. Then, “bang bang bang.”

The shots seemed to come from in front and to the right of where she was with her dogs. They were in quick succession, two and then three more, and very loud, she testified Friday in Merrimack County Superior Court as testimony continued in the second-degree murder trial of Logan Clegg. Clegg, 27, is charged in the shooting deaths of Djeswende and Stephen Reid, of Concord.

Minutes before Nutt heard the shots, the Reids had passed her and her dogs – a small poodle mix and another mix of undetermined breed – on the trail along the power lines that led to Marsh Loop in the Broken Ground Trail System in northeast Concord.

The couple were chatting comfortably, and Stephen Reid nodded to Nutt as she stepped off the trail with the dogs to allow the couple to pass.

The last time she saw them was about 200 yards ahead of her on the trail, going into the woods.

When Nutt heard the shots, her first thought was that she wasn’t wearing hunter orange, but then realized it was April, not hunting season. “My second thought was that I’ve been watching too much awful TV,” she said, in response to questioning from Assistant Attorney General Joshua Speicher.

“After I thought I’d been watching too much bad TV, I thought it was time to walk on,” Nutt, a retired research scientist with a Ph.D. in immunology, said. “And I did.”

Minutes after that, she saw a man up ahead on the trail, standing still and looking off into the woods to Nutt’s right. “My first thought was that he heard the same shots I did,” Nutt said.

But as she got closer, she became more uneasy. He was slender, white, about five-foot-10, dressed in khaki pants, a navy blue sweatshirt and carrying a backpack. He didn’t look like someone hiking the trails, but more like a street person, or homeless person.

“He appeared to be staring, not scanning,” the woods, Nutt said. When she was five to 10 yards from him, he turned and looked at her.

“He made me feel anxious,” she said in response to Speicher asking how the man made her feel. “I think I determined he already didn’t belong on the trail, so that combination affected me.”

Nutt brought her dogs in short and passed him without looking him in the eye. When Speicher asked her why she didn’t look at him, Nutt responded, “Like most women my age, if it’s a male you don’t know, you don’t look them in the face [when you pass them], and he already made me anxious.”

After they passed, she turned around briefly to see if he was walking away. He was, but he’d also turned to look back at her. They broke eye contact, and she turned once more, quickly, to make sure he was still walking.

Speicher asked her why she had looked back.

“He’s already made me uncomfortable, and I thought ‘I’m going to turn around and remember what this guy looks like’,” she said.

Police investigators and the prosecution believe that young man was Clegg.

The Reids’ bodies were found April 21, 2022, down an incline from where Nutt and the man crossed paths. They’d apparently been dragged there and had been covered with leaves and sticks.

A couple of days after Nutt heard the shots on the trail, a friend showed her a news article about the Reids, who had been reported missing.

Nutt called the police. She was initially interviewed by one officer, and later contacted by Det. Wade Brown, who had her write out a statement. She submitted it to police on April 23.

Nutt in court Friday described the man as carrying a brown or beige plastic grocery bag that looked heavy, and she saw the top of a cylinder-shaped object, similar to a peanut butter jar, pressed against the inside of the bag. She did not see what the object was.

Clegg had shopped at the Shaw’s supermarket shortly before the Reids were shot, and was captured on surveillance video walking across the grocery store parking lot toward Loudon Road. The Broken Ground Trail System is through a neighborhood, across Loudon Road, in that direction.

Receipts show that Clegg bought a cooked rotisserie chicken and a large bottle of Mountain Dew at Shaw’s.

Nutt testified the only other person she saw on her 51-minute walk, recorded with her Apple watch, was a man at the intersection of Marsh Loop and Nowell trails, a while after her encounter with the other man.

She stopped and chatted for about a minute with the man, who was in his 60s and dressed like a hiker. She testified that he did not make her feel uncomfortable. “I felt like he was a kind person,” she said.

Cross-examination by Clegg’s attorneys was expected to begin after the lunch break.

Also testifying Friday morning was Eliseo Medina, a resident of the Alton Woods apartment complex on Loudon Road, where the Reids also lived.

Medina was taking a bike ride up the power lines trail on Wednesday, April 22, 2022, when he saw a pile of burned camping-size propane tanks in the woods near the Profile Avenue Connector. Medina thought the pile of burned containers looked out of place, so he took several photographs of them. He also took a photo of a large rock under the power lines, to mark a spot near the woods where the tanks were.

Medina called police about what he’d found, and provided the photos.

That spot came to be known as the “burnt tent site” by police investigating the Reids’ death. The pile of propane tanks and bullet casings found underneath four months later, in August, were the topic of much of Thursday’s testimony.

Starting off Friday’s testimony, Concord Police Department Det. Nicole Murray briefly took the stand to continue her testimony about evidence collected at the tent site, as well as the scene where the Reids’ bodies were found, and another tent site that police say Clegg lived at in Vermont.

In redirect, Assistant Attorney General Ryan Olberding had Murray clarify the process for moving bodies – the medical examiner does it, gloved, and seals the bodies in body bags until they can be examined.

He also asked about the difference between an indoor and outdoor crime scene.

“An indoor scene is very contained, it’s not open to the public,” Murray said. “An outdoor scene is very vast” and investigators “have eyes on thousands of things,” and it’s open to the elements.

On cross-examination, defense attorney Mariana Dominguez asked Murray how many items were sent to a Florida lab to be tested for DNA. Murray didn’t know an exact number, but said, “pure guess, maybe 30 to 50.”

Murray may be subject to recall as the trial progresses.

The trial began Tuesday with opening arguments and a site visit to the Broken Ground Trail System, with testimony beginning Wednesday in Merrimack County Superior Court, with Judge John Kissinger presiding. The trial is expected to last until Oct. 20.

Clegg is charged with two counts of second-degree murder for “knowingly causing the death” of each of the Reids, two alternative second-degree murder charges for “recklessly causing” their deaths, three counts of falsifying physical evidence and one count of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and one count of falsifying physical evidence (a Class B felony) was added.

He’s been held in Merrimack County Jail since he was extradited to New Hampshire following his arrest on a Utah fugitive warrant in South Burlington, Vermont, Oct. 12, 2022.