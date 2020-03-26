Concord Coach suspends operations due to passenger with COVID-19

CONCORD, NH – Concord Coach Lines is suspending all operations until further notice effective Saturday after the state announced Tuesday that someone on its buses on four days in March tested positive for COVID-19.

The state issued a warning Tuesday that people on the buses listed below should stay at home and monitor their health for fever or respiratory illness. If they develop symptoms, they should stay away from others and immediately contact their healthcare provider.

People who were on the following Concord Coach Lines buses should take notice, according to the state Department of Health and Human Services:

3/11/20: 3:15 a.m. bus from Concord, NH – Boston Express Londonderry – South Station – Boston Logan Airport

3/13/20: 5:40 p.m. bus from Boston Logan Airport – South Station – Concord, NH – Tilton – Plymouth – Lincoln – Littleton

3/14/20: 5:00 a.m. bus from Concord, NH – Boston Express Londonderry – Boston Express Salem – South Station – Boston Logan Airport

3/16/20: 1:40 p.m. bus from Boston Logan Airport – South Station – Concord, NH

“As a result of the coronavirus pandemic, effective March 28, 2020, Concord Coach Lines will suspend all operations until further notice. We will continue to run our current schedule through the day on Friday, March 27th,” according to a notice on Concord Coach Lines website Wednesday.

For more information, visit Concord Coach Lines’ website.

“We have made this decision with the health and safety of our employees, our passengers, and our communities in mind. This is a difficult time for all of us, but we look forward to providing you with reliable and convenient connections for work and recreation when the threat posed by the coronavirus has passed,” the company said.

On Wednesday, the state Department of Health and Human Services updated its numbers to show 137 people in New Hampshire have been infected with COVID-19. One person has died in Hillsborough County.

Because of increased testing, health officials say the numbers of positive tests will continue to increase.

