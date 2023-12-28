Concord casino ordered to shutdown by Jan. 1

Story Produced by The Concord Monitor, a Member of

CONCORD, NH – Concord Casino’s doors are set to shut after a hearing decision suspends owner Andy Sanborn of his casino operating and gaming license for six months, making him ineligible to be involved with the state’s charitable gaming business model, after an investigation found that he fraudulently obtained and used COVID-19 relief funds.

Hearings examiner Michael King, presiding over the New Hampshire Lottery Commission in the WIN WIN WIN LLC case regarding Concord Casino, has ordered Sanborn to sell the business within six months, or risk license revocation for two years. The casino must be sold to a buyer approved by the New Hampshire Lottery Commission.

READ THE 27-PAGE LOTTERY COMMISSIONS FINDING OF FACTS ⇒ HERE

The casino must also cease operations on Jan. 1, 2024, according to the ruling announced on Thursday.

“The misrepresentations on the EIDL application and the subsequent use of the proceeds for expenditures not allowed by that loan constitute conduct by the licensee that undermines the public confidence in charitable gaming,” King wrote in his report.

However, revocation was not deemed an appropriate remedy in this case. This decision was influenced by the fact that there had been no prior revocations.

At the hearing held on Dec. 11, lawyers for the Lottery Commission outlined four grounds for the possible revocation of Sanborn’s casino license, including the fraudulent acquisition of $844,000 in COVID relief funds not intended for casinos; the misappropriation of those funds for personal expenses, including purchasing a Ferrari and two Porsches and calling them business-related; exceeding documented lease amounts with loan funds for rent; and the failure to uphold accurate financial records and internal controls.

“This case is about the public’s confidence in charitable gaming and accountability,” the commission’s attorney Jessica King said in her opening statement at the hearing. “In New Hampshire, it is a privilege, not a right, to hold a gaming license.”

But Sanborn’s lawyers didn’t think the Commission had done a thorough investigation.

“This case is based on a sloppy and incomplete investigation by the Commission,” said Sanborn’s lawyer Mark Knights. “They didn’t take some of the most basic investigative steps to extend the investigation.”

Sanborn has 15 business days to appeal this decision. His gaming license is set to expire on Dec 31.

