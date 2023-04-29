May 12: ‘The Year to Save the Earth’ songs of ecology multi-media music experience

MILFORD, NH – Mixing powerful songs and beautiful projected images, “The Year to Save the Earth” takes us from celebration to grieving, protest to positive vision for the planet. Jim Scott’s lyrical melodies and outspoken poetry celebrate what’s beautiful, amazing, and fragile. In addition to facing hard reality, the program’s message is one of optimism with many invitations to join in the singing. Given the urgency of the environmental crisis, the songs challenge us to feel, to learn, and to act.

Prolific composer guitarist Jim Scott brings a warmth and humor with his jazz and world music-influenced songs. He combines a prodigious mastery of guitar and a clear voice to touch hearts with his messages of peace, justice, and love for the Earth. Formerly a member of the Paul Winter Consort, Jim was a co-composer of their celebrated “Missa Gaia/Earth Mass” and sang their anthem song “Common Ground.” He has toured the world, recorded nine CDs of original music, and published a growing line of choral works. One of the originators of the Unitarian Universalist “Green Sanctuary” program, Jim also compiled the “Earth and Spirit Songbook,” an anthology of more than 100 songs that celebrate the Earth by many contemporary songwriters.

“The Year to Save the Earth” – A Multimedia Experience with Jim Scott

Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Milford

20 Elm Street, Milford, NH

Friday, May 12, 7 p.m.

Open to the public. Suggested donation: $15.