Competency hearing set for defendant in murder of man on Nutts Pond walking trail

MANCHESTER, NH – An August competency hearing is scheduled for Raymond Moore, accused of killing a 75-year-old man last year on a walking trail near Nutts Pond.

Moore, 40, formerly of Forest, Miss., is accused of stabbing Daniel Whitmore to death on Sept. 2, 2022.

Moore is charged with two counts of second-degree murder, one accusing him of knowingly causing Whitmore’s death by stabbing him with a knife, and the other, an alternative count of recklessly causing his death under circumstances manifesting an extreme indifference to the value of human life. Moore also is charged with being a felon in possession of a deadly weapon.

The offenses occurred while Moore was out on bail on other charges.

On July 10, 2022, he was arrested in Manchester on charges of attempted first-degree assault with a deadly weapon – a knife; criminal threatening, and falsifying physical evidence. He was released on personal recognizance bail.

On Tuesday, Aug. 30, just days before Whitmore was murdered, Moore was arrested again, this time in Nashua on misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct, two counts, and resisting arrest. Again, he was released on personal recognizance bail.

Moore also is facing an unrelated charge of assault by prisoner. While detained in the Valley Street jail on Oct. 27, 2022, he allegedly assaulted a correctional officer when he threw feces and urine at him.

The defense has raised the issue of Moore’s competency in all of the criminal cases.

Judge N. William Delker, presiding in Hillsborough County Superior Court Northern District, gave defense and prosecuting attorneys until June 14, 2023, to determine the need for a second opinion as to Moore’s competency.

Moore underwent a court-ordered evaluation by the Office of Forensic Examiner (OFE). The OFE, however, was unable to determine his competency and requested prior treatment records, according to the May 2, 2023 order by Delker. The defense agreed to get the records and provide them to the OFE which was done by the time of the June 14, 2023 status hearing.

After that hearing, a competency hearing, which had been set for July 26, 2023, was rescheduled to Aug. 23 at 1:30 p.m.