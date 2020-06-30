Community role emphasized as NH libraries phase reopening

Original Reporting by Library directors say the COVID-19 pandemic has emphasized the importance of a library’s role in communities. As their phased reopenings begin across the state, libraries are playing it by day when it comes to offering services beyond curbside pickup of books and other materials. Here’s a look at some of the challenges and innovation from libraries around the state.

Nashua

“We are a community center, and I think libraries should be a community center. And it’s literally heartbreaking that we have to be so restricted,” said Jennifer McCormack, director of the Nashua Public Library. “There are people who need us for a plethora of services besides just borrowing materials.”

Before the health crisis, Nashua’s homeless often stayed at the library from open to close in order to access computers, WiFi, or just shelter. While WiFi and some charging stations are accessible outside of the building, McCormack says the library has been the only service in the city that has remained completely closed to populations they are usually able to serve. “Of those other social services that have kind of been directing folks to help, we have kind of been this blank slate,” she said. “Currently the only contact we have with people who used to be in here all day, every day is we might see them outside on the grounds and chat and say ‘hi,’ and make sure they have what they need.” Nashua’s library also partners with End 68 Hours of Hunger and Southern New Hampshire Services to provide bag lunches and non-perishable foods to children under the age of 18 during the summer. The library has been giving out 10-12 meals per day via curbside pickup this year, McCormack said, down from an average of 20 per day last year. She says it’s probably because many don’t realize the library is open, but that word of mouth will help bring in more kids in need, especially when the library reopens July 6. Upon reopening, patrons will be able to come in and browse new materials, but most stacks as well as the children and teen rooms will be off-limits. There will also be no customer seating. Six computers will be available for 90-minute use by appointment, and each computer station will be cleaned between each use. Computer mice and keyboards will go into quarantine for 72 hours and be replaced with a clean set in the meantime. Manchester Much like Nashua, Manchester City Library serves a range of patrons, including the homeless. Closing the doors creates a void for many people, particularly those who rely on the library for using computers, charging devices, job searching and even copy machines. Adjustment has been slow but steady and things are picking up, quite literally. Library director Denise VanZanten says due to the rate of community spread in the state’s largest city, planning and roll-out of curbside pick-up is slightly behind other cities. But the demand is high for materials. “We started with limited hours because we needed to work out the kinks, but the first two days we had 140 pick-ups between 10 a.m and 2 p.m.,” VanZanten says. There is a lot involved, including quarantining returned materials, which required getting processes in place so things can run safely and smoothly. A table at the top of the ramp outside the Children’s Room is the designated pick-up spot where book orders are placed and patrons can pick them up without making contact with staff. In addition to curbside pickup, this week kits and freebies for kids will be available, and the city’s new Bookmobile, recently donated by Quirk Autos, is almost ready to roll. Although the city’s West Side library remains closed for now, they are working on the logistics of reopening it as a place for seniors-only, to create a safer environment for those in high-risk groups due to their age. VanZanten says they are finalizing preparations for Step 4 of the library’s reopening plan, which means limited public access. “We are still awaiting our custom-made barriers for public service desks and discussing hours of operation to manage visits with our lower capacity numbers. As you know folks like to stay at the library for long periods of time and like Jen in Nashua, that is something we can’t accommodate as we reopen with COVID-19 so how to manage that and give folks as much access as possible is hard and goes against our ‘service’ mantra.” VanZanten says. Collection management is also another factor. The three-day quarantine requirement by the CDC for outgoing materials is a necessary but tedious process. VanZanten says the Institute of Museum and Library Services is currently doing a study on how long the virus can live on library and museum items. “So as those results come out we can re-evaluate our current system,” she says. In the interim online programming both for adults and children during the pandemic continues and is drawing a lot of viewers. More information is available in the library’s latest newsletter.

As soon as libraries closed Manchester – along with many other city libraries – continued their Wifi service for use by patrons outside the building.

“Maintaining Wifi was a national push by libraries, as there’s a digital divide in our state. It’s something I had a chance to talk to Congressman Pappas about recently,” VanZanten says, noting that libraries in northern New Hamshire offer digital services but service is not reliable, something that has also made distance learning a particular challenge.

The spike in digital use has “been through the roof,” since the shutdown, VanZanten says. The availability of digital library cards makes it possible for those who didn’t previously have a library card to tap all of the library’s digital holdings, including books, movies and music. Sign-up is simple (click here) and digital accounts will be transferred into regular library cards once library restrictions are lifted.

Manchester library’s summer reading program, Imagine Your Story, will go on as usual, but online only. Sign-ups started June 29 and full programming begins July 6.

“We are also partnering with Parks and Recs on storybook walks on the rail trail and at Livingston – which should be up soon and, of course, the new Bookmobile will be on the road with its own version of “curbside service.” The wrap is being put on it now and we hope to have it on the road with a schedule by the week of July 13,” VanZanten says.

As far as reopening to the public, VanZanten says it’s not likely until August.

Dover

Dover was one of the first libraries in the state to allow patrons inside the building to use computers — either by appointment or walk-in — starting mid-May.