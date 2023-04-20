Community Response Unit study shows decrease in repeat non-lethal opioid overdoses

MANCHESTER, N.H. – The City of Manchester is now several years into the beginning of a new approach to help those suffering from the opioid epidemic and the initial data appears to show that approach has been successful.

In a roundtable forum on Thursday, Manchester Police Department Lieutenant Matthew Barter joined with other city representatives and local stakeholders in sharing an update on the impact of the Manchester Community Response Unit or CRU.

Following initial efforts to organize the program, train officers and obtain grant funding beginning in late 2020, the CRU has since been able to connect individuals suffering from opioid addiction with city services ranging from substance abuse treatment to obtaining healthcare and food stamps.

During Thursday’s event, Saint Anselm College Criminal Justice and Criminology Graduate Student Jacklyn Gaumer shared results of a study on the CRUs efficacy from June 2021 to December 2022. While that study did not indicate any causal effects between the CRU and opioid abuse, data obtained during the study indicated that people who suffered a non-lethal opioid overdose were less likely to suffer another non-lethal overdose during that time frame. Data regarding lethal overdoses among those who suffered earlier non-lethal overdoses and some demographic data among specific populations of the city remained inconclusive due to small sample sizes, although that analysis may change as information regarding assumed lethal overdoses are confirmed by state officials.

Barter shared the methodology behind the CRU’s approach, where individuals involved in an opioid overdose known to the police are sought out later by plain-clothes officers so they can be put in contact with social workers such as members of the PHAST program or other harm reduction experts such as Andrew Warner, the city’s director of overdose prevention.

Warner helped organize the program during its establishment prior to being hired by the city through grant funding in late 2022.

During the roundtable, Warner talked about resources provided such as Narcan, fentanyl test strips and contact information for support services given to those reached through the CRU, which he said was roughly split half and half between individuals living in homes and those without a fixed address. Over 300 kits were provided in the last year, with additional assistance provided when needed to help people stay alive until they are ready to recover from their addiction.

“If we have to go out for one hundred hours to help one person, it’s worth it,” said Warner

Warner noted that the approach by the city to support those suffering from opioid addiction stems beyond efforts within the CRU and can be seen at the Beech Street shelter as well as an upcoming shelter expected on the West Side.

Another support provided is for those who have begun to use Xylozine, a veterinary drug recently cut within common opioids such as fentanyl, have received support through special treatment for rashes and general drug testing materials while testing trips specifically designed for Xylozine remain in development.

He added that the coordinated approach between police and social services is meant to build trust among those in the city suffering from opioid abuse, and that casting a wide net will create bonds that will hopefully remain durable if external grant funding for certain programs, such those paying for the PHAST program or himself, run out.

Peter Cordella, chair of the Criminal Justice and Criminology Department at Saint Anselm College, said the cross-departmental approach of the CRU is something beginning occur within academia as well, as criminologists crosspollinate their research with psychologists and other disciplines to help provide data-based approaches toward solving society’s problems.

Cordella says he has heard from colleagues in other cities interested to hear the results of studies such as the one just analyzed on the CRU given Manchester’s unique situation.

“(Manchester) is a city that has its issues, but it’s small enough from a research standpoint that we can really take a look at the entire city,” he said. “I think for a city of its size, Manchester has a number of unique initiatives going on and we’re really excited to see if they work.”

Barter said the initial analysis from the study’s focus have been promising, but also acknowledged Warner’s point that the over 700 people contacted by police are just a fraction of those suffering from opioid abuse.

“It’s encouraging to know that the efforts of the team are leading to reduce overdoses and subsequent overdoses in the population we contact,” said Barter. “However, (this study) also tells us that more needs to be done and potential program changes may need to be made to help close the gap (with those not reached by the CRU).”