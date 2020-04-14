Community projects and personal technology grants available

CONCORD, NH — The NH Council on Developmental Disabilities has increased its “Community Projects” grant to $5,000. Disability agencies and non-profits can apply for the funds on a rolling basis to assist with any project or activity designed to address the unmet needs of people with developmental/intellectual/cognitive disabilities during COVID-19.

The activities will need to reflect our vision for community integration and our 5-year plan. Some of the possible ways these funds can be used include, but are not limited to PPE, assistive technology needs for agencies and individuals with developmental disabilities, workforce retention, etc. However, other projects or activities unrelated to COVID-19 can also qualify.

These are reviewed by a committee and can be submitted at grants@nhcdd.us

Community Projects – Small Community Grants should:

•Provide individuals with developmental/intellectual/cognitive disabilities with opportunities to be a part of community life;

•Foster new and different ways to –

◦Help address a barrier or challenge facing people with disabilities,

◦Serve more people; or

◦Improve quality of life; or

•Educate the public and change the way people think about people with disabilities.

The New Hampshire Council on Developmental Disabilities is also encouraging people with disabilities and families of people with disabilities to apply for new, one-time grants through its leadership grant fund.

The Council special funding grants are to be used for technology to support people with disabilities to grow their leadership skills and stay connected during social distancing with COVID-19. Funds must be used to meet the needs of people with disabilities and their families by:

• Promoting their health and well-being;

• Providing opportunities for leadership development;

• Creating social distancing-compliant activity and engagement with family, friends, and peers;

• Decreasing anxiety due to social distancing;

• And/or increasing positive shared experiences.

Grant amounts may be up to: $500 per individual or $1,000 per family.

◦Specific information about the costs associated with equipment and/or services should be submitted with the grant form

Proof of purchase of equipment and/or services must be submitted to the Council within 60 days of receipt of funds.

For more details about this and other grant opportunities, please visit our website at https://www.nhcdd.org/small_grants.php or contact Vanessa Blais, Project Manager at 603-271-7040 or Vanessa.Blais@ddc.nh.gov.