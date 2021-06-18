Community mourns loss of PROCON CEO Mark Stebbins

HOOKSETT, NH – Word was circulating Friday that Mark Stebbins, Chairman and CEO of PROCON, died suddenly Thursday.

Stebbins was known for his philanthropy and professionalism as head of the family-owned architectural-construction firm, which was founded in 1935.

“Mark was not only an incredible leader and businessperson,” says Borja Alvarez de Toledo, president of Waypoint, “but he has long been a generous benefactor of local causes. For over 30 years, his support of Waypoint has helped to protect children, strengthen families, care for seniors, and change the course for homeless youth. What a legacy he leaves.”

Stebbins was a graduate of Dartmouth College in Hanover where he studied economics. Since taking leadership of PROCON in the mid-1980s, he has built the company from a $5 million entity into a $200 million firm.

Stebbins was the recipient of New Hampshire Business Review’s 2020 Business Excellence award.

During COVID-19 Granite United Way Stebbins offered a $100,000 challenge match to help those most in need. He also worked with the Manchester Boys & Girls Club to completely renovate Camp Foster and also gave $1 million toward their goal with a challenge match.

On the company website on his biographical page, when asked the question, What would you like people to remember about you,” Stebbins said, simply, “The culture of integrity we have developed at PROCON.”

He is survived by his wife, Sally, three children and four grandchildren.