Community effort fills MPD’s Community Closet

MANCHESTER, NH – Less than week after Manchester Police put out the call for assistance in filling their new endeavor, the Community Closet, the shelves are stocked and ready to meet the needs of this community.

According to public information officer Heather Hamel, the outpouring from the community – and from within the ranks of Manchester Police Department – speaks to the generosity and community spirit that exists when it comes to making sure no one in need should go without the basics.

Hamel provided these photos to say “thank you” to all who have come through.

If you wish to donate, the easiest way is through the police department’s Amazon Wish List. Items will ship directly to police headquarters. You may also go rogue and drop desired items off at the Manchester Police Department at 405 Valley Street in Manchester during regular business hours. The list will be updated often to fill the needs of the closet.

Monetary donations cannot be accepted at this time. No donation of items is too small, and all are appreciated.

The Community Closet is maintained by the Manchester Police Department’s Juvenile Division. For more information, or if you or someone you know is in need, please call 603-792-5616 or email CommunityCloset@manchesternh.gov.