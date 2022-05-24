Community Development releases inventory of housing projects in the pipeline

City Works is a regular feature designed to provide a preview of upcoming city meetings including, but not limited to, Planning, Zoning and Board of Mayor and Aldermen.

PLANNING BOARD

The Planning Board met on Thursday, May 19 and the following cases were approved with conditions. If you missed the meeting and would like to hear more on the decisions, it is available to watch on-demand.

CU2022-011 & IMP2022-004: 625 Douglas Street, Ward 11.

S2022-001: 45 Windsor Avenue, Ward 6.

S2022-003: 792 and 800 Hall Street, Ward 2.

SP2022-007: Candia Road.

CU2022-012: 190 Zachary Road, Ward 6.

CU2022-013 and PDSP2022-003: 525 Hooksett Road, Ward 1.

HERITAGE COMMISSION

The Heritage Commission will meet on Tuesday, May 24 at 5:30 p.m. The public is welcome to attend this meeting which will be held in the Walter Stiles Conference Room at City Hall. The Commissioners will continue working on a comprehensive review of existing Historic Districts, Historic City-owned buildings, Heritage Parks and Monuments, as well as State and National registered/eligible properties within the City. This workshop is intended to be interactive and is intended to complement the work underway to amend the Manchester Zoning Ordinance and incorporate findings into a unified land-use code. If you missed the last meeting and would like to catch up on the process, it can be viewed here.

HOUSING UPDATE

During the May 17 Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting, the Planning & Community Development Office provided the board with the following update on housing.

As we come out of the COVID pandemic, the City’s housing market is very strong. Vacancy rates in apartments continue to be extremely low and rents very high. Due to the unusually low-interest rates over the past year or so, the median price of single-family homes, as well as townhouses and condominiums, has increased. Once on the market, the housing inventory is quickly being sold. That is especially true for any units that would typically be aimed at first-time homebuyers.

Manchester continues to offer a variety of housing options, with many units recently completed, under construction, or in the final planning stages. As a result of many people now working from home, and a reduction in the need for more office space, this past year has seen a higher number than usual of building conversions from offices into housing. The following list provides an overview of recent projects that are either in front of the Planning Board, have just been completed, or are on their way to completion:

409 Elm Street: This downtown project was approved by the Planning Board a few years ago but construction was held up by lawsuits. The court issues have been resolved and construction is well underway. The project will bring 90 market-rate apartments , on five floors, to the downtown, along with commercial uses on the ground floor.

This downtown project was approved by the Planning Board a few years ago but construction was held up by lawsuits. The court issues have been resolved and construction is well underway. The project will bring , on five floors, to the downtown, along with commercial uses on the ground floor. 1211 Elm Street: This is another downtown project that was approved by the Planning Board a few years ago but, due to some financing issues, construction did not get underway until recently. The building has been largely vacant for the past several years and requires a fair amount of renovation. When completed, there will be 35 market-rate apartments with some commercial uses on the ground floor.