Community Conversations: 90-minute workshop on breaking down political, class, racial, and regional divides

Raised voices, bitter feelings, and nowhere closer to compromise. It’s conversations like these that leave us thinking: how do you talk to those different from ourselves? How do we knit the social fabric back together? And how do we strengthen community bonds? During this 90-minute workshop, learn some tips on how to break down bipartisanism, as well as class, racial, and regional divides, from community member James McKim, managing partner of Organizational Ignition and president of the Manchester NAACP. Then put those tips into practice during a facilitated community conversation about having difficult conversations in your own life.

Event: Tuesday, February 15 at 7 p.m.

Location: Goffstown Public Library, 2 High St., third floor

Registration is required at www.goffstownlibrary.com/calendar, or call us at 603-497-2102. You can attend this program either in-person or virtually, make your selection in the registration form. We will meet inside — physical distancing may not always be possible due to space constraints; make the best decision for yourself. Masks are required at Goffstown Public Library events. This event will be recorded by GTV, Goffstown’s Community Television Station.

This free event is made possible through a partnership with the Goffstown Historical Society, which will be selling $5 snack boxes at the event to offset heating expenses.

This event is part of our Community Conversations series—please visit our website for more information.

The 2022 Community Conversations focus is Civics—we will investigate how citizens can work together to solve public problems, exploring how we the people can and should steer the ship of our democracy.