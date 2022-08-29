Community College System of NH awarded $5.8M to extend ApprenticeshipNH

CONCORD, NH – The Community College System of New Hampshire (CCSNH) was awarded $5.8 million by U.S. Department of Labor through the Apprenticeship Building America (ABA) grant. This funding will be used to extend ApprenticeshipNH, a CCSNH workforce initiative, through developing a hub infrastructure in four key regions that encompass the state, for ongoing sustainability and to support and expand Registered Apprenticeship programs in new industries and occupations. CCSNH is the only organization in New Hampshire to receive funding.

“We greatly appreciate the ongoing support from the U.S. Department of Labor and we firmly believe this is validation for critical work that is helping individuals grow and advance and organizations address key workforce needs at a time when skilled workers are in such demand,” said Mark Rubinstein, CCSNH chancellor. “ApprenticeshipNH is a successful program that assists employers with proven recruitment strategies while supporting apprentices with earn and learn opportunities. Extending this program throughout the state will enable us to continue to expand this model to further support the communities that we serve.”

Through the ApprenticeshipNH initiative, employers within key sectors of the state’s economy can implement workforce development programs to create a pipeline of skilled workers through a Registered Apprenticeship program using the “Earn While You Learn” model that combines on-the-job training and classroom education to increase an apprentice’s skills. Registered Apprenticeships are a proven solution for businesses looking to hire and retain workers while serving as an opportunity for job seekers to earn immediate employment with steadily increasing wages as they develop new skills in high-demand fields. The addition of the ApprenticeshipNH-High School track in 2020 is proving to play an integral role in the development of a talent pipeline by connecting sponsors with high school students through a pre-apprenticeship to Registered Apprenticeship pathway.

“ApprenticeshipNH is a critical workforce program supporting New Hampshire’s economy,” said New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu. “Many employers are faced with workforce shortages and ApprenticeshipNH has done a wonderful job creating a pipeline of next-generation workers. These unique programs offer a way to learn new skills while earning a wage to start a new career or get a promotion. A win-win for our state.”

The hubs, proposed for the northern, southern, eastern and western parts of New Hampshire, will serve as regional operation centers providing incentive funding to support employers in developing and implementing Registered Apprenticeship programs. The efforts will expand into several new industries and occupations such as education and childcare, clean energy, and transportation and logistics.

ApprenticeshipNH has a history of assisting New Hampshire employers with Registered Apprenticeships, pre-apprenticeships and programs with high school students as proven recruitment strategies. Participating employers have experienced increased productivity, boosted employee retention, improved company culture and an ensured knowledge transfer when filling retiring positions with qualified, skilled workers. To date, 1,167 individuals and 63 companies have benefitted from the program.

ApprenticeshipNH was established in 2017 and is funded by grants from the U.S. Department of Labor to assist employers building registered apprenticeships, pre-apprentice and high school programs in high-demand sectors including advanced manufacturing, automotive technology, biomedical technology, business and finance construction and infrastructure, healthcare, hospitality and information technology. ApprenticeshipNH assists companies with recruiting, screening and hiring potential apprentices, as well as accessing resources in the state that help to fund apprentice training and education.

Visit ApprenticeshipNH.com for more information.