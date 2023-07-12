Need-based community college system ‘Promise Program’ provides gap funding for NH students

MANCHESTER, N.H. – The Community College System of New Hampshire (CCSNH) will be offering a significant, new need-based funding program for the 2023-24 academic year. CCSNH’s Promise Program will help New Hampshire students who qualify based on financial need by bridging the gap between grants, scholarships, and the cost of tuition and required comprehensive fees, at all seven of New Hampshire’s community colleges. The program was announced by system leadership on July 12 at Manchester Community College, with students, guests and college personnel in attendance.

Funding for the Promise Program was included in the biennial budget passed by the New Hampshire Legislature and signed into law by Governor Sununu. The Promise Program is need-based financial assistance for New Hampshire students enrolled in courses that are part of an academic degree or certificate program. Potential recipients of the Promise Program need to complete the federal Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA), be Pell-eligible, and enroll in at least six credits per semester. CCSNH will apply any scholarships and grants first and the gap that remains may be covered through the Promise Program.

“Some people say that New Hampshire faces a challenging future, owing to slow growth and an aging population, but that also means that New Hampshire’s future is filled with opportunities for people who are prepared to pursue them,” said Mark Rubinstein, CCSNH Chancellor. “With the state’s new investment in our work, and really more, with the state’s investment in the promise and the potential of the residents of the Granite State, we can now help more students who want to learn and contribute to New Hampshire’s future, by strengthening the workforce that supports a thriving economy, that supports innovation, and that meets the needs of the people of this state. That is the purpose behind the Promise Program.”

This new program comes just two weeks after CCSNH announced a tuition freeze for the 2023-2024 school year as part of its continued commitment to provide a high-quality education that is affordable for New Hampshire students and families. Ninety-three percent of students at CCSNH are in-state residents, and the vast majority remain in New Hampshire after graduating, joining the local workforce, or continuing their education through one of the transfer pathways between NH’s community colleges and bachelor’s degree-granting institutions.

CCSNH is dedicated to the educational, professional, and personal success of its students; a skilled workforce for the state’s businesses; and a strong New Hampshire economy.

For more information on the Promise Program, visit ChooseCommunity.Com/Promise.