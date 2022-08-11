Community Canvas Mural Festival gets rolling in Pearl Street lot – check the schedule of events, volunteer, do art

Wednesday, August 10, 2022 Carol Robidoux Community, Featured News, The Arts 0

The rear of a building facing the Pearl Street lot is prepped for Muralfest, which begins Aug. 11-22. Photo/Stefan Philbrook

MANCHESTER, NH –The Community Canvas Mural Program kicks off Aug. 11 after a successful fundraising campaign which brought in more than $25,000, to pay for programming, supplies, materials, boom lifts, lodging, meals and payment for artists participating in the city’s first Arts Builds Community Mural Fest.

Artists arrive Thursday and will get right to work on murals in and around the Pearl Street lot, behind Bridge and Elm streets.

According to artists James Chase, who organized the project, several community discussions have happened so far and two more will be taking place this week. On Saturday, artists will begin creating murals based on input from the community. All the murals are located within a short walking distance around the Pearl Street parking lot.

Event schedule:
  • Fri 8/12 – Artist Welcome 5-9 p.m. @ Fisher Cats (Selling 50/50 tickets raffle)

Stop by 1225 Elm St. to pick up an official map for events taking place between Sunday August 14 –  and Saturday Aug. 20  from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

There will be official merch (stickers, pins and T-shirts) for sale.

Volunteers are still needed. Fill out this form if you’d like to get involved.

