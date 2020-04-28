Communicast: Startups, business and education in a post covid19 world

Sarauv Sanyal, Strategica on Startups, business and education in a post-COVID19 world.

There was BC (before COVID) and there will be AC (after COVID) but things will never be the same. Today’s communicast takes an international perspective and you will come away with the clear understanding that we are all in this together.

If yesterday’s Nashua Telegraph announcement that they have ended their print publication (with the exception of Sunday) made you sit up in your seat, imagine what all business, schools and startups are facing as we look to the post-COVID19 world. Yesterday, Ink Link email subscribers got publisher Carol Robidoux’s opening note giving an insider’s view as to the role of the Granite State News Collaborative, and the future of communications. You can subscribe here if you’re not already on the Ink Link newsletter email list.

With me here is Sarauv Sanyal, Managing Partner, Strategica with offices in India and London and a member of the board of GUSEC, Gujarat University. I was privileged to listen to his fireside chat just minutes ago with Bhaskar Pramanik, former Chairman, Microsoft India. Sarauv expertly guided the chairman through some off-script questions that gave the viewer a roadmap to future success in all endeavors. Clearly empathy for the person sitting across from you, listening skills and creating culture and value systems is critical whether or not you are a startup (as the two of them were talking about). Technology can create new customer experiences and improve efficiency and we are all feeling that impact from within our various stages of quarantine but focus on what problem you are trying to solve is paramount to success.

Sarauv says that in this time of lockdown, you should take the time to reflect on what drives you. Business and startups should consider how a post Covid19 pivot will allow them to move forward. Schools will take heart from Mr. Pramanik’s sage comment about remaining a life-long learner but they will need to focus and reflect on the student need for connection and experiences that make sense.

Regardless of what role you play and how many different hats you might be wearing right now, empathy will play an increasingly bigger role. Leaders know that for strong successful organizations, value and culture doesn’t change but they can scale. All of us are capable of determining whether the institutions and organizations we work with or depend on exhibit those superior qualities of leadership.