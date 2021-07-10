Communicast: Rockin’ the “Factory on Willow” Ribbon Cutting.

Rockin’ the Factory on Willow Ribbon Cutting.

Music by Black Pudding Rovers (Mike Becker, Ken Wyman, Gary Hunter).

This is how community spaces come into being. A vision, careful attention to details, hard work and the old Cohas shoe factory at 252 Willow Street may very well be the birthplace of Manchester’s new creative economy art scene. Be the change you want to see was on display at the July 10, 2021 ribbon cutting and food truck festival. In these spaces, families are welcome, so are pets. Public spaces here will soon welcome regularly scheduled events on Thursday and Friday nights and visitors got a taste of what the first four-season food truck venue in Northern New England might become.

The Factory on Willow has opened its doors with an Artists in Residence program in partnership with the New Hampshire Business Committee for the Arts. Julia Kwon and Anthony Young are the first to lead off this program and will be in residence through August.

Music for the event was provided by long time local musicians Mike Becker, Ken Wyman and Gary Hunter who when I asked permission to film some video and use their music for this said, “Sure, we were so happy to be a part of Liz and Jeremy’s latest. Viva Manchester!”

Viva Manchester

Be the Change You Want to See!