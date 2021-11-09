Communicast: Manchester is the Linchpin to NH Rail Trails and the Granite State Rail Trail Corridor

Manchester is the Linchpin to NH Rail Trails and the Granite State Rail Trail Corridor

On October 16, 2021 the New Hampshire Rail Trails Coalition (NHRTC) held an all day, state-wide, zoom video based conference with representation from the many organizations and individuals across the state working to create and maintain trails.

The NHRTC Mission is to promote the development, maintenance and active use of trails constructed on New Hampshire’s railroad corridors and to help New Hampshire assemble a world class system of rail trails for four season active use.

Rails-to-Trails Conservancy (RTC), a national organization, was represented by Tom Sexton, the regional director of their 10 state Northeast office. RTC opened their doors in 1986 and works to bring the power of trails to communities across the country. With more than 1 million grassroots supporters, 24,000+ miles of rail-trails on the ground nationwide and more than 8,000 miles of rail-trails ready to be built, their focus today is “linking these corridors—creating trail networks that connect people and places, bringing transformative benefits to communities all across the country.”

Sexton joined the conference to talk about the importance of completing the “Major Spines” that each state has and its importance in protecting the integrity of safe, multi-regional trail access.

He followed up on October 18th with an in-person visit to Manchester, New Hampshire, meeting up with Manchester Moves team members Jason Soukup and Garrett Mclarty and touring the local works in progress.

Here are Tom’s comments:

Why is the Manchester corridor so important?

New Hampshire’s Major Spine is the Granite State Rail Trail and its biggest gap is from Concord to Manchester. it is the segments within the City of Manchester that have become the focus of the all-volunteer, Manchester Moves organization.

Why are Rail Trails Important?

Much like the Appalachian Trail protected open space to connect a 2,193 mile trail from Maine to Georgia, the RTC is helping bring reality to The Great American Rail Trail. A safe, seamless and scenic pathway connecting historic routes between Washington State and Washington DC. New Hampshire’s addition to that vision is The Granite State Rail Trail, a mostly off road route from Lebanon to Salem NH. Currently the longest section of this trail is the 57 contiguous miles from Lebanon to Boscawen. Communities with developed rail trail segments have seen increased recreation and commerce around outdoor activities these trails support. In addition, the pandemic these past two years have shown the importance of having access to safe outdoor places to walk, ride and maintain an active lifestyle.

Jason Soukup, representing Manchester Moves, spoke at the conference. In a short interview afterward with #Communicast he outlined their involvement in three key accomplishments in 2021:

City of Manchester commitment to advance Rail Trails Brokered a conversation between the City of Manchester and CSX Rail – the new owner of local freight track in the areas where future Rail with Trail options could be explored Manchester’s Master Plan now includes the Rail with Trail (or trail alone) in the City Plan.

What does the change of rail ownership to CSX mean for Manchester?

With CSX completing the purchase of the local freight lines, the City and Manchester Moves are hopeful for a more cooperative relationship between a rail freight company and the options for closing the gap on the Granite State Rail Trail.

Full Disclosure: I was a member of the Rails to Trails Conservancy in the early 1990’s and purchased one of their first Rail Trail Guides. I dug it out of storage to show Tom Sexton during his visit. Even back then, I was fascinated by the concept of city/rural rail trail travel and the history these trails can preserve.