Communicast Jeanine & Co

Welcome to Keith Spiro’s Communicast. A community broadcast highlighting the good things that people in our community are doing. With support from Manchester Ink Link, I will be showcasing the leadership roles people are taking. Particularly in these very strange times, it will be nice to have some positive things to look at and know how people around us are helping each other.

With me today is Jeanine Tousignant, I met Jeanine when she was director of development at Manchester Community School and I had a couple of kids enrolled in music programs. In 2014, Jeanine founded Jeanine & Company to share her expertise in fundraising, leadership and relationship building with nonprofits, businesses and people. She is known around Manchester New Hampshire in many different capacities She is an expert fundraiser, team builder, strategic planner and forward thinker. She is a member of the 2009 Union Leader’s 40 Under 40 Class. She is a 2007 graduate of Leadership Manchester and a graduate of Leadership New Hampshire, class of 2012.

But, her most important skill is empowering others to take action. Join our conversation, as Manchester Ink Link gives us the opportunity to widely share the great things, good people are doing all around us in this #covid19 emergency. From Jeanine, we can learn about leading from the heart and how to give a most welcome gift.