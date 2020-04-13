Communicast: At Webster House appreciation works both ways

MANCHESTER, NH — Since 1884, the Webster House in Manchester, New Hampshire has provided a safe haven for youths unable to live at home. The program offers structure to stabilize their lives and the love and kindness needed within clear and realistic expectations to help resolve issues and encourage personal growth. Key areas of life focused on at Webster House are:

1) Physical – a safe home

2) Social – applying the norms of society

3) Personal – counseling, activities and a wide range of interpersonal relationships and finally

4) Family – rebuilding the bonds and reuniting the family.

I spoke with dear friend and Webster House Board of Directors President Ed Ithier about how the quarantine has changed life for all those connected to Webster house. Eddie is one of the nicest people you’ll ever meet and listening to him allows you to feel sensitivity to a world of 8 to 18 year olds whose lives have been upended twice.

“This is a time of change,” he says. “We’ve had to change quickly and for many kids there, change is not something that they can accept right away.” There are new uncertainties created by quarantine. Gone for now is the ability to leave the facility. Visitation rights for many are also on hold at this time.

Ed speaks with pride about the staff. They are now part of that world of essential workers trying to process 35 policy changes that have been issued in just the last 3 weeks. And yet, this staff, led by long-time Executive Director, Lou Catano, has created an environment that provides stability with a focus on community. Staff and residents are doing some amazing things like channeling their energy into creating masks for medical professionals and thank you cards for essential hospital staff. They’ve adopted a Choose Love program and have also seen love returned to them via donations used for special treats – and pizzas ordered and delivered to them. (Please contact Lou Catano and the Webster House at 603-622-8013 before sending anything there – your efforts are welcome but need to be tightly coordinated).

I asked Eddie “what’s the greatest positive learning that has come out of this Covid19 quarantine experience?” His answer was warm, loving and astute.

“What’s working is the mindset that we are all in this together.” There’s the closeness that they are all seeing.

“The staff is extremely passionate about what they do and the kids are now seeing it even more at this time. They may be even more appreciative of the fact of what the staff has to do to keep them in the best situation possible,” he said.

Appreciation is a big word here. Just looking at the many sponsors and testimonials over the years from former residents, you can see how much Webster House has meant to all those connected to it.

Put yourself in the mindset of a parent who needs to guide tweens and teens who can’t go outside and you’ll have an idea of the type of things that can help right now, including board and card games and personal hygiene products. If you want to help, you can find their wish list here.

Please note that because of COVID-19 restrictions non-staff and non-residents are not allowed in the building so the ask is for you to donate via online orders shipped direct. Or if you want to donate something special, like a pizza party night, please make prior arrangements with the staff at Webster House. This could be a wonderful opportunity to help the folks in Webster House and the local restaurants that are open and delivering, but please, coordinate it with the staff.

Webster House

135 Webster Street

Manchester, NH 03104

603-622-8013