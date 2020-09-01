Committee meeting on mask ordinance postponed

MANCHESTER, NH – A meeting of the Aldermanic Committee on Administration and Information Systems scheduled to precede the Sept. 1 Board of Aldermen meeting has been postponed, which means deliberation on a proposed citywide mask ordinance will not take place as scheduled.

On Tuesday City Clerk Matt Normand announced that the committee meeting was canceled after Alderman Tony Sapienza, who serves as committee chair, reported he was unable to attend and oversee the meeting. Other committee members include Aldermen Barbara Shaw, Joe Levasseur, Will Stewart, and Pat Long

The committee was going to deliberate over a proposed mask ordinance and, if passed by committee, would have been presented to the full board during the regularly-scheduled meeting.

That process will be pushed back at least a month, depending on when the committee reconvenes, the outcome of that meeting and when it can appear on an upcoming full-board agenda.