Columbus Day/Indigenous Peoples’ Day proposal returns to state house

CONCORD, N.H. – On Wednesday, the New Hampshire House Executive Departments and Administration committee discussed proposed legislation that would change Columbus Day to Indigenous Peoples’ Day in New Hampshire.

Timothy Horrigan (D-Durham), the prime sponsor of the bill, told the committee that there were millions of people living in North American prior to the voyages of Columbus across the Atlantic Ocean, and that Leif Erikson predated Columbus as the first European to set foot in North America.

Peter Petrigno (D-Milford) spoke in opposition to the bill after seeing a tweet earlier in the morning associating opposition to the bill with white supremacy. Petrigno expressed the need to recognize the persecution faced by Italian-Americans throughout American history and noted that efforts to pass a similiar bill in Massachusetts hace failed repeatedly.

He added that he was indifferent to removing the reference to Columbus from the day or recognizing Indigenous Peoples’ Day, but felt that celebrating one heritage at the expense of another was divisive. He asked if Columbus Day could be renamed as Cabrini Day as was done in Colorado to honor Mother Cabrini, a nun that supported Italian-American immigrants.

Sebastian Fuentes, the individual that made the tweet earlier in the day, apologized to Petrigno although he had left the room by the time that he made his comments. Fuentes said his tweet was made toward members of the Knights of Columbus and not Petrigno.

Fuentes joined many other individuals speaking in support of the legislation stating that Columbus was a minor figure in world history and not a hero, stating that American history education has misled students regarding Columbus’ achievements and the celebration of Columbus was hurtful to Native Americans.

Supporters also noted that approximately two dozen communities in New Hampshire, including Concord, already recognize indigenous peoples’ day.

Jaci Grote (D-Rye) asked if there could be any modification to the proposal given that efforts for similar legislation have been brought before the legislature before.

Denise Pouliot, a head speaker of the Cowasuck Band of the Abenaki People, told Grote that modification from the proposal was impossible given the deleterious impacts to Native American culture by Columbus, citing the actions taken by communities across New Hampshire.

“The change is already coming, and it’s just a matter of the people in this room waking up and acknowledging the change around them,” she said.

Paul Pouliot, a fellow head speaker of the Cowasuck Band of the Abenaki People, also added that changing the date to the United Nations-recognized date in August was unacceptable as it addressed indigenous peoples across the world rather than just Native Americans and that it has been opposed by several members of the United Nations.