Colors delight at the Warner Fall Foliage Festival

“…I can not endure to waste anything as precious as autumnal sunshine…”- Nathaniel Hawthorne.

Photos by John Angelo

WARNER, NH – The tradition of the Warner Fall Foliage Festival was lost over the last two Octobers as Covid limited the 2020 festival to virtual status while 2021 saw no festival at all. With the first festival held in 1947, this year’s edition is the 75th by calendar year but the 74th in actuality.

Ray Martin, this year’s president of the festival is calling it the 75th-anniversary festival and that’s good enough for us.

The three-day event, which goes over the 48 hours of 6 p.m. Friday to 6 p.m. Sunday, has something for everybody: crafts, rides, food, music, yard sales, a book sale, a horse pull, a parade, a road race, a woodman’s contest and charities, all against nature’s backdrop. According to Martin, the town annually raises $20,000 to $25,000.

Saturday’s weather was close to perfect with the skies clear and just enough nip in the air to remind us it’s October.

“October’s poplars are flaming torches lighting the way to winter.”- Nova S. Blair