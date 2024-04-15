College Republicans of America Unanimously Vote to Endorse Russell Prescott

Exeter, NH – Russell Prescott, candidate for Congress in the First District of New Hampshire, is announcing that the College Republicans of America are endorsing his campaign.

Their endorsement comes after a thorough review of candidates and a unanimous vote by the CRA Board of Governors, reflecting their confidence in Prescott’s ability to represent the values and interests of young conservatives across the state.

Will Donahue, President of the College Republicans of America, made the following statement:

“Russell Prescott’s unwavering dedication to conservative values and his proven track record in the legislature make him the ideal candidate to represent New Hampshire in Congress. We are impressed by his accomplishments and his vision for the future. The CRA Board of Governors voted unanimously to endorse Prescott, recognizing his potential to make significant contributions to our nation’s progress. We are excited to support him throughout his campaign and look forward to seeing him bring his dynamic leadership to Washington.

“The College Republicans of America are committed to mobilizing young voters and engaging in the political process to ensure a brighter future for all Americans. We believe that Russell Prescott embodies the leadership and vision necessary to achieve these goals and represent New Hampshire with integrity and dedication.”

Russell Prescott responded:

“I am honored to have received this endorsement from the College Republicans of America. The CRA is the largest College Republican organization in the nation, and I am grateful to have their support in my campaign for Congress. These young men and women are the next generation of Republican leaders, and I look forward to working with the future of America now and during my time in office.”