Cold-weather resources in place in Manchester for anticipated sub-zero wind chills through Jan. 22

MANCHESTER, NH – The National Weather Service, Grey, ME, is forecasting a very cold air mass moving into the region tonight through Sunday, January 22, 2022.

While there are no advisories in effect, the City should expect temperatures with wind chills to reach 10 below tonight. Temperatures will gradually warm Sunday, but are expected to remain cool through early next week. Please keep tabs on the weather via your preferred local news outlet or go to https://www.weather.gov/gyx for the latest weather information.

The Fire Prevention Division encourages residents who are using an emergency heat source to keep anything that can burn at least 3 feet away, turn portable heaters off when you leave the room, or go to bed, to plug portable space heaters directly into an outlet, not an extension cord, and to use portable space heaters with an automatic shut-off. Additionally, ensure that your smoke alarms and carbon monoxide alarms have been tested and are working.

If your pipes freeze, make sure you and your family know how to shut off the water, in case pipes burst. Never try thawing a pipe with an open flame or torch.

Wind chill could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. Use caution while traveling outside. Wear layers of loose-fitting, warm clothing. Bring pets inside.

The Manchester Fire Department is conducting fatality prevention outreach in all city encampments during daytime hours.

Emergency Shelter is located at Families in Transition at 199 Manchester Street, check-in is from 6-7p.m. Individuals who secure a bed the night before have access to the facility and day programming for the 24-hours following check-in. Additionally, Families in Transition offers some ready-to-eat offerings for Manchester residents at the Food Pantry at 176 Lake Avenue.

The Warming Station at the Twelve, 456 Union St., Manchester is open 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. They are open 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily for coffee and lunch. They can be reached at 603-512-1571. Community support through contributions is appreciated to keep the program up and running.

Information regarding Warming Centers open for any individual needing respite from the cold is below: