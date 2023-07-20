Cold case solved, closed: Suspect named in 1981 Portsmouth murder using DNA evidence died in 2005

CONCORD, NH – New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella and Chief Mark Newport of the Portsmouth Police Department on Thursday announced that a cold case homicide from September of 1981 in Portsmouth has been solved. No arrest will be made, and no prosecution commenced, however, because the perpetrator died in 2005.

Formella said the new evidence would have resulted in a first-degree murder charge for Ronny James Lee, who died of acute cocaine intoxication at the age of 45 on Feb. 9, 2005. Now, the case is officially closed.

“This type of news can also open old wounds. Today our hearts are with Luara Kempton’s family and friends and all those affected by this crime,” Formella said, during a press conference held July 20 in Portsmouth. He asked for privacy for the family.

The cold case

During the morning hours of September 28, 1981, the body of Laura Kempton, 23, was discovered in her residence in Portsmouth, by a police officer attempting to serve a court summons. Investigators learned that Ms. Kempton had last been seen alive in the early morning hours of September 28, 1981, entering her apartment alone after a night out socializing with a friend. An autopsy later concluded that she died as a result of massive trauma to the left side of her head. The autopsy also revealed that Ms. Kempton was killed in the early morning hours of September 28, 1981. Physical evidence was collected from the scene that, years later, revealed a male DNA profile.

Over the next four decades, investigators pursued hundreds of leads and potential suspects, but were unable to identify the perpetrator.

In 2022, the Portsmouth Police Department, working in conjunction with the New Hampshire State Police Forensic Laboratory, the Maine State Police Forensic Laboratory, the Attorney General’s Cold Case Unit, and Identifinders International, used forensic genetic genealogy technology to identify the perpetrator through analysis of numerous DNA samples recovered from the scene in 1981. That forensic genetic genealogy analysis, combined with additional evidence which includes additional analysis completed in 2023, identified Lee as the DNA match. He was 21 years old at the time of Ms. Kempton’s homicide.

The charges

Based upon all of the evidence gathered during the investigation if Lee were still alive he would be facing charges of first-degree murder for knowingly causing the death of Laura Kempton before, after, or while engaged in the commission of, or while attempting to commit aggravated felonious sexual assault; and alternatively, for purposely causing Ms. Kempton’s death by striking her with a blunt object.

“It is my hope that this conclusion and announcement will be the long-awaited first step in providing what closure the criminal justice system can provide for Laura Kempton’s family and community,” Formella said. “The Portsmouth Police Department should be commended for its commitment and perseverance in seeking justice for Ms. Kempton and her family. I would also like to express my sincere thanks to the members of our Office’s Cold Case Unit and all of our law enforcement partners that were involved in investigating and finally resolving this case.”

The family released the following statement:

The Kempton family wishes to express our deepest gratitude to the Portsmouth police= department for solving Laura’s case. Their diligence and determination, along with extraordinary personal commitment over the past decades, have led to this moment for Laura. The family would like to acknowledge Retired Captain John Peracchi, Portsmouth Police= Department Investigative Division, and his team members past and present, who have worked tirelessly on Laura’s case. Their extraordinary efforts have led to this important moment today. Many, many other hands have touched Laura's file over the past forty-one years, and the family expresses our deepest gratitude to all who contributed. The Kempton family would like to request privacy at this time as we process this information. Thank you all.

As there is sufficient evidence to seek criminal charges, but no ability to resolve those charges because Lee is deceased, this case will be closed and identified as “solved,” but without an arrest and prosecution.

You can read the full report from the Attorney General’s office below.