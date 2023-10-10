Coffee & cocktails for Paws: Oct. deals on delicious stuff to benefit Friends of Manchester Animal Shelter

Looking for a pup-cup of joe or a PAWrty cocktail that benefits the Friends of Manchester Animal Shelter and our animals?
All month long during October, participating local businesses will be serving up tasty treats that will make your tail wag! There’s even an ice cream option for the kiddies (and parents who may also want a lick)! Check out our list to see what’s on the menu and post your photos using #coffeeandcocktailsforpaws so that we can see all you cool cats enjoying some refreshments!
Cold brew, hazelnut syrup, topped with creamy blackberry cold foam
PURRfect PUPkin Latte
Pumpkin pie, brown sugar cinnamon, vanilla
Aroma Joe’s Cafe
(Manchester and Hookset location)
Pumpkin Pawpuccino
Hot or iced
The Green Beautiful
Black Cataccino
Flight Coffee Company (Bedford)
Purrfection Potion
Cold Brew with Pumpkin Foam
Cat Alley Cafe
Purrfection Potion
Cold Brew with Pumpkin Foam
Restoration Cafe
Pumpkin Latte
The Bridge Cafe
Vodka, Pink Grapefruit Juice, Grenadine, with a sugar rim
Stark Brewing
Frankie’s French Martini
900 Degrees Neapolitan Pizzeria
Labrador
Rum, Malibu Coconut Rum, Blue Curacao, Pineapple Juice
Bond Brewing and BBQ
RUFF DAY
Tito’s Pomegranate Cosmo
Shoppers
Root beer with a large scoop of ice cream and whipped cream on top
Ben and Jerry’s (Manchester)
Keep an eye out for Pappy’s Pizza & Subs Cataccino and dog biscuits, coming in mid-October!