Coffee & cocktails for Paws: Oct. deals on delicious stuff to benefit Friends of Manchester Animal Shelter

Looking for a pup-cup of joe or a PAWrty cocktail that benefits the Friends of Manchester Animal Shelter and our animals?

All month long during October, participating local businesses will be serving up tasty treats that will make your tail wag! There’s even an ice cream option for the kiddies (and parents who may also want a lick)! Check out our list to see what’s on the menu and post your photos using #coffeeandcocktailsforpaws so that we can see all you cool cats enjoying some refreshments!