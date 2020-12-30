Cody Ferry, 26: Loving son, brother friend, a free-spirit who could fill a room with his laughter

MANCHESTER, NH – Cody Ferry, 26, passed away on Saturday, December 26, 2020, in Manchester. He was born on November 22, 1994, in Manchester, the son of Tracy (Fyles) Smith and Jeffery Smith.

Cody was a loving son, brother, and friend. He loved his little brother more than life itself. He loved adventure and animals and showed his passion for art through his graffiti. He was an avid Runescape player and was very proud of his accomplishments in the game.

He cared for so many people even more so than himself. He would sit with anyone who needed a friend, could make anyone smile, and filled the room with his enormous laugh.

Cody always felt like he didn’t belong anywhere but what he didn’t realize is that he belonged EVERYWHERE!! He touched souls everywhere he went. He was a free spirit hindered by his demons. He was a bright light for others in a cruel world.

In addition to his biological father, Cody was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Roy McLellan, and paternal grandmother, Ina Smith.

Cody is survived by his mother and stepfather, Tracy and Jeff Smith and his siblings Evan and Annissa Smith all of Hillsborough. Cody also leaves behind his maternal grandmother Janet Fyles, and paternal grandfather, Perley Smith, and many other loving extended family members and dear friends.

Services: All are welcome to attend calling hours that will take place on Tuesday, January 5, 2021, at the Phaneuf Funeral Home and Crematorium, 243 Hanover St., Manchester, NH. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Cody’s name are encouraged to be sent to Waypoint NH, aka Child and Family Services in Manchester, or through the family’s non-profit.