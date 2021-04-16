Coalition of Chambers reminds public to support local businesses by following COVID-19 Safe Guidelines

Friday, April 16, 2021 Andrew Sylvia Business 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Photo/Dan Tuohy

MANCHESTER, N.H. – On Friday, the New Hampshire Commerce Corridor (NHCC), a coalition of seven Chambers of Commerce from around New Hampshire, issued a joint statement urging members of the public to support local businesses by continuing to social distance, wear masks and follow other COVID-19 safety guidelines.

The announcement comes on the heels of news that New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu will not extend New Hampshire’s mask mandate, citing dropping death rates and the state achieving a 70 percent vaccination rate.

On the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services COVID-19 dashboard as of April 16, 445 daily cases were reported on average from April 9 to April 16, a 10 percent increase from the previous week.

The NHCC is also asking customers to continue respecting business employers after the state transitions from various specific reopening guidelines to “universal best practices” on May 7th.

“Throughout the pandemic the business community has proven to be innovative and resilient no matter what challenges have been thrown their way. We urge all citizens to listen to and support these businesses as they continue to adapt to new changes in guidelines and phases of the pandemic,” said NHCC leaders in the joint statement.

The NH Commerce Corridor is a coalition of Chambers of Commerce representing the southern and capital regions of New Hampshire. Coalition members include: The Greater Manchester Chamber, Greater Concord Chamber, Greater Nashua Chamber, Greater Salem Chamber, Greater Derry Londonderry Chamber, Greater Merrimack and Souhegan Valley Chamber, and Greater Hudson Chamber.

About Andrew Sylvia 2096 Articles
Born and raised in the Granite State, Andrew Sylvia has written approximately 10,000 pieces over his career for outlets across Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Vermont. On top of that, he's a licensed notary and license to sell property, casualty and life insurance, he's been a USSF trained youth soccer and futsal referee for the past six years and he can name over 60 national flags in under 60 seconds according to that flag game app he has on his phone, which makes sense because he also has a bachelor's degree in geography (like Michael Jordan). He can also type over 100 words a minute on a good day.