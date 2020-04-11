Coaches react to NH Special Olympics cancellation

Original reporting by the

MANCHESTER, NH — It was not a decision that was made lightly, but one that Special Olympics New Hampshire felt it had to make. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic that has swept the globe they announced cancellation of the State Summer Games, one of their most popular annual events.

“We understand that not providing this important programming will increase the anxiety and sense of isolation that many of our athletes are feeling,” Special Olympics New Hampshire President and Chief Executive Officer Mary Conroy said.

Conroy said the decision was made after Special Olympics International consulted with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and after reviewing the latest guidance from the World Health Organization.

In a press release, Special Olympics said it is committed to remaining vigilant and taking all necessary proactive steps to protect athletes, staff, coaches, volunteers, and communities.

“I wasn’t surprised (by the decision) because in this population a lot of them are immune-compromised to begin with; this just makes sense,” said Kerri Rodgers, whose son, Bayzil Moreau, competes for the Exeter team and won a gold and a silver medal at the Special Olympics USA Games in Seattle in 2018. “It’s disappointing for these kids, all of them. This is what they look forward to; for some of them this is the only activity they have to get out and see their friends, it’s hard for them. I am going to miss all their smiles, it’s so heartwarming to watch them compete with one another.”

This year’s games, which would have been their golden anniversary of 50 years, was scheduled to run from June 6-8 at the University of New Hampshire in Durham, and highlight nearly 800 athletes from across the state.

The PLUS (People Learning Useful Skills) Company, based out of Nashua, brought 20 athletes to last year’s games, and was expecting a similar number this season.

Plus Company coach Jeff Souza said his athletes were “very upset” when told there would be no games this June.

“We told them just because the games aren’t happening doesn’t mean that you can’t get some exercise, and keep practicing,” Souza said. “Our athletes like to see their friends from other programs, that’s a huge thing.”

Todd Borchers coaches the Unified basketball team at Pinkerton Academy and has been involved in Special Olympics for the past 16 years. Borchers broke the news to his players who were going to compete in the summer games.

“(The Summer Games) is what these athletes work for, and they can’t wait,” Borchers said. “This is definitely a letdown, but unfortunately it’s in everyone’s best interests right now.”

Borchers, like Souza, said his athletes were “pretty disappointed.”

“Through the conversations I’ve had with parents (the athletes) understand that we have to tread lightly,” Borchers said. “These athletes look forward to this one competition that they go to every year; it’s sad, but we’re definitely in an unknown state right now.”

Jean Murphy has been working at the University of New Hampshire for the past 44 years, and currently serves as the manager of facilities and services. Murphy, often armed with a handful of different candy to pass out to the athletes, always looked forward to helping assist with setting up for the games, making new friends, and reuniting with old ones.

“I enjoy seeing all the athletes,” Murphy said. “Absolutely, one of my joys working at UNH is having Special Olympics there every summer. I understand (the decision), but it’s disappointing for the kids because I know how hard they work with their coaches to prepare for summer games; it’s such a big thing for them every year. They love coming to UNH and competing there.”

Moreau, a Stratham resident and 2019 graduate of Exeter High School, was scheduled to compete in the long jump, 100, 200, and 4×100 relay. He won the gold medal in the running long jump and a silver in the 200 at the 2018 USA Games.

“I was very disappointed,” Moreau said. “I was looking forward to it. I wasn’t surprised (with the decision) because I was told COVID-19 was going to be here long a time, but I was surprised because the summer games are in June and I was told COVID-19 was going to go away sometime in May.”

What is Moreau going to miss most about the games not being played?

“I am going to miss seeing my friends, and the large amount of people in the crowd when we were on the podium,” said Moreau, a student at Great Bay Community College in Portsmouth.

Jim Tufts has led the Exeter program for the past 33 years and was named Special Olympics Coach of the Year in 2003 by the National High School Athletic Coaches Association.

Tufts said it was “absolutely the right decision” to postpone this year’s summer games.

“It’s too bad they are going to miss out, but in the big picture, life is going to go on,” said Tufts, who has about 50 kids in his Exeter-area program from towns such as Brentwood, Newfields, Stratham, Hampton, Raymond, Fremont, Kingston and Portsmouth. “Undoubtedly, there was disappointment. I communicated (the decision) with both my athletes and their families and it was pretty clear in every situation it was ‘stay safe, be well, stay fit, and we’ll miss you and stay fit,’ that’s what I got back from the kids and the families. Everybody has the right attitude toward this thing and we’re all doing our part.”

Griffin Richards is an Exeter High School senior who has been involved in Special Olympics for the past two years and served as a partner to some of the athletes.

“Obviously, (cancelling the games) was the right decision that had to be made, it’s something I am sad about,” said Richards, who will enroll at UNH in the fall and plans to study pre-law. “The relationships you make with these athletes are special; there is nothing better than seeing them compete and have a smile on their face. Obviously, it’s very sad these athletes don’t get to compete this year, but it was the best decision with everything that is going on.”

MJ Hippern coaches Unified basketball and volleyball, and organizes Unified soccer at Dover High School. She said (cancelling the summer games) was a huge blow for the Special Olympics. The cancellation of the Summer Games comes after the winter Unified basketball season was shut down while teams were in the playoffs, and the probable cancellation of the spring volleyball season.

Hippern has organized bi-weekly Zoom meetings to remain in touch with her athletes, and hopes things are back to normal come fall.

“We were dealing with tears and not knowing if we were playing (basketball or volleyball),” Hippern said. “It will be amazing when we can resume in September.”

These articles are being shared by partners in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.