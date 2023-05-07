CNN Town Hall featuring Trump at Saint Anselm Institute of Politics set for May 10

MANCHESTER, NH – GOP Candidate Donald Trump will be back in New Hampshire this week when Saint Anselm College hosts a live CNN Town Hall May 10 at 8 p.m.

The primetime event will be hosted by “CNN This Morning” anchor Kaitlan Collins, who will moderate the discussion with the former President and provide an opportunity for audience members to ask questions.

In response to the news last week a Change.org petition was started by Saint Anselm student Adysn Kilty, which has gained about 1,000 online signatures so far. Kilty objects to Trump’s campus visit because she believes his presence “poses a significant threat” to student safety.

“Donald Trump has repeatedly shown himself to be an anti-American figure who undermines the American government and our electoral process. His divisive rhetoric and policies promote bigotry, racism and hatred, resulting in harm to marginalized communities. His incitement of violence during the January 6th insurrection at the Capitol is deeply troubling; in fact, during his recent visit to speak at the DoubleTree in Manchester, he stopped at the Red Arrow Diner where he praised a woman who was convicted in the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot,” wrote Kilty.

Kilty said a meeting with college President Joseph Favazza last week to further discuss student objections was “expectedly disappointing,” adding that Favazza did express his support of the student-led efforts, including the petition and an educational “teach-in” event for students, to be held Wednesday prior to Trump’s appearance. “President Favazza explained his unwillingness to cancel the event both due to a fear of a damaged relationship with CNN, and the college being portrayed as a, quote, ‘poster child of woke-ness.’ He emphasized the role of campus, local, state, and federal law enforcement to keep our community safe during the event,” said Kilty. “We have organized a Democracy Teach-In, with both students and faculty, which will allow us to voice our opinions and discuss important values of a healthy democracy.”

In a news release about the event, Saint Anselm cited its long history of participation in the democratic process, with every major candidate for president since the 1960 election visiting the college.” They describe the New Hampshire Institute of Politics as a nonpartisan center “whose mission is to educate, engage and empower citizens to participate in civic and political life.”

Favazza was quoted in the statement, saying, “We believe that honest and informed interchange of ideas and perspectives is the bedrock of an informed electorate, which is why we have enthusiastically and impartially hosted political events since the 1950s. “Democracy depends on an educated citizenry. Here at Saint Anselm, we are proud to play an important and unique role in this regard.”