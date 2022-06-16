CMC wins award

Thursday, June 16, 2022 Andrew Sylvia Around Town 0
Thursday, June 16, 2022 Andrew Sylvia Around Town 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

MANCHESTER, N.H. – On Wednesday, Catholic Medical Center (CMC) received the American Heart Association’s GoldPlus Get With The Guidelines Stroke Quality Achievement Award.

Get With The Guidelines – Stroke is an in-hospital program for improving stroke care by promoting consistent adherence to these guidelines, which can minimize the long-term effects of a stroke and even prevent death.

“CMC is committed to improving patient care by adhering to the latest treatment guidelines,” said Barbara McIntosh MSN, RN, manager of telehealth and stroke services for CMC.  “Get With The Guidelines makes it easier for our teams to put proven knowledge and guidelines to work on a daily basis, which studies show can help patients recover better. The end goal is to ensure more people in New Hampshire can experience longer, healthier lives.”

CMC also received the American Heart Association’s Target: StrokeSM Honor Roll Elite award. To qualify for this recognition, hospitals must meet specific criteria that reduce the time between an eligible patient’s arrival at the hospital and treatment with the clot-buster alteplase.  Additionally, CMC the Target: Type 2 Honor Roll award. Target: Type 2 Diabetes aims to ensure patients with Type 2 diabetes, who might be at higher risk for complications, receive the most up-to-date, evidence-based care when hospitalized due to stroke.

About this Author

andrewsylvia

Andrew Sylvia

Assistant EditorManchester Ink Link

Born and raised in the Granite State, Andrew Sylvia has written approximately 10,000 pieces over his career for outlets across Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Vermont. On top of that, he's a licensed notary and licensed to sell property, casualty and life insurance, he's been a USSF trained youth soccer and futsal referee for the past six years and he can name over 60 national flags in under 60 seconds according to that flag game app he has on his phone, which makes sense because he also has a bachelor's degree in geography (like Michael Jordan). He can also type over 100 words a minute on a good day.

PhoneEmail
TwitterLinkedIn

See all of this author's posts