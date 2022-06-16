CMC wins award

MANCHESTER, N.H. – On Wednesday, Catholic Medical Center (CMC) received the American Heart Association’s GoldPlus Get With The Guidelines Stroke Quality Achievement Award.

Get With The Guidelines – Stroke is an in-hospital program for improving stroke care by promoting consistent adherence to these guidelines, which can minimize the long-term effects of a stroke and even prevent death.

“CMC is committed to improving patient care by adhering to the latest treatment guidelines,” said Barbara McIntosh MSN, RN, manager of telehealth and stroke services for CMC. “Get With The Guidelines makes it easier for our teams to put proven knowledge and guidelines to work on a daily basis, which studies show can help patients recover better. The end goal is to ensure more people in New Hampshire can experience longer, healthier lives.”

CMC also received the American Heart Association’s Target: StrokeSM Honor Roll Elite award. To qualify for this recognition, hospitals must meet specific criteria that reduce the time between an eligible patient’s arrival at the hospital and treatment with the clot-buster alteplase. Additionally, CMC the Target: Type 2 Honor Roll award. Target: Type 2 Diabetes aims to ensure patients with Type 2 diabetes, who might be at higher risk for complications, receive the most up-to-date, evidence-based care when hospitalized due to stroke.