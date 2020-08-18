CMC welcomes new medical leadership

MANCHESTER, NH ― Catholic Medical Center announces two new leaders for the medical staff. Michael Gilbert, MD, MS, MHCDS joined in August as the new Vice President of Medical Affairs and Chief Medical Officer. He comes to CMC from Dartmouth-Hitchcock Concord, where he was Medical Director of the clinic. He also held the post of a Medical Director of Monadnock Community Hospital’s Endoscopy Unit. As VP/Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Gilbert will oversee the administrative and professional functions of all medical staff services related to physicians, surgeons, and advanced practice providers at CMC, setting the direction for clinical, quality, and cultural excellence in the system.

CMC’s medical staff has also elected a new president, Patricia Furey, MD, FACS, MBA. Dr. Furey is the first woman in CMC history to be elected to the post. In this role, Dr. Furey will represent the interests of CMC providers on the Board of Trustees and in discussions around policies and procedures that impact the medical staff. Dr. Furey recently completed the Executive MBA program at the Heller School for Social Policy and Management at Brandeis University.

“Strong organizations require strong leadership at all levels,” said CMC President & CEO Dr. Joseph Pepe. “Dr. Gilbert’s multiple leadership positions and community service give him a unique understanding of local culture, core values and community dynamics. We are looking forward to the physician leadership and insight into health care delivery that he will bring to CMC.

Dr. Furey has long been an advocate for both clinical and business excellence,” Dr. Pepe continued. “She has a keen sense for how to deliver innovation and quality to patients while also supporting the growth of her colleagues and the organization. She is an excellent choice to represent the medical staff and a fantastic role model for other women physician leaders.”

“I’m excited to be joining CMC and being a part of this wonderfully compassionate culture,” said Dr. Gilbert. “It is an honor to lead the medical staff here, which has shown time and again its dedication to excellence, innovation, and mission.”

“I have been a member of the CMC medical community for over 17 years and it is a privilege to serve in this role,” said Dr. Furey. “We have an incredibly talented and dedicated team of nurses, physicians and healthcare heroes and full leadership support to successfully navigate the challenges we face in healthcare today.”

