CMC Vascular Surgeon Awarded “Excellence in Community Practice” Award

Manchester, NH — Catholic Medical Center (CMC) and the New England Heart & Vascular Institute (NEHVI) are pleased to announce that Dr. Patricia Furey is one of three recipients of the 2023 Excellence in Community Practice Award from the Society for Vascular Surgery (SVS), announced at the Vascular Annual Meeting held in Washington D.C. earlier this summer.

The SVS Community Service Award recognizes vascular surgeons for their outstanding leadership, work in the field, and reflect the highest standards of the profession. Since 2019, the prestigious honor is awarded to individuals who have a minimum of 20 years practicing, 5 years of SVS membership and have impacted vascular care of community health in a meaningful way.

“It is an incredible honor and I am humbled to be recognized by my peers,” Dr. Furey stated. “The field of vascular medicine continues to evolve and we pride ourselves in providing world-class care to the community. This award is a reflection of the entire team here at NEHVI and the dedication to comprehensive, compassionate care for our patients.”

Dr. Furey is CMC’s Chief of Vascular Surgery, Medical Staff President, and the Chair of the Medical Executive Committee. She has also held the position of vice president for the New England Society of Vascular Surgery. She has served her community both at home and abroad, volunteering in Honduras and at Landstuhl Army Medical Center.

“Dr. Furey is a highly-skilled vascular surgeon,” said Edward McAndrews, Executive Director of NEHVI. “She is a role model for our team who is always looking for cutting-edge technologies to bring to her patients and educate the community.”

Nominations were submitted in February 2023.

Dr. Furey is a practicing vascular surgeon and works in Bedford, NH.