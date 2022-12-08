CMC & New England College launch nursing education partnership

Manchester, N.H. – Catholic Medical Center (CMC) and New England College are excited to announce an innovative partnership that will help educate, train and develop the next generation of nurses in New Hampshire.

This joint nursing education program will allow students to combine classroom learning with immersive clinical experiences over the course of a three-year, accelerated program. Graduates of this program will earn a Bachelor’s of Science in Nursing with a strong liberal arts foundation from New England College.

“The demand for well-trained nurses has never been greater,” said Jennifer Cassin, CMC Chief Nursing Officer. “A partnership like this is an innovative way to build the strong and qualified nursing workforce we need today and to prepare for the future of health care.”Students will earn more than 25% of their credits in the practice setting working as Licensed Nursing Assistants (LNA) at CMC. This will allow for a diverse clinical experience with rotations in the hospital setting, as well as outpatient clinics, community nursing locations and multiple other opportunities throughout the CMC system. Upon graduation, these new BSNs will be eligible for hire at CMC and ready to provide excellent clinical care from day one.

“New England College is committed to providing educational opportunities that meet the demands of our community, our state, and our nation. This partnership in nursing represents an important contribution to meet the growing demand for nurses in health care settings,” said Dr. Wayne F. Lesperance, Jr., Interim President of New England College.

For more information on applying for the program, visit www.nec.edu/nursing.