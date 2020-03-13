CMC initiates ‘no visitor’ policy; Elliot asks public to avoid ‘unnecessary’ visits

MANCHESTER, NH — Catholic Medical Center will close its doors to visitors starting Saturday as part of its ongoing protocols during COVID-19 preparedness. According to a press release issued Friday evening:

“Effective noon on Sat., March 14, Catholic Medical Center will be restricting all visitors to the hospital under a temporary no visitation policy. We’re taking this measure to protect our patients and employees from the spread of and potential exposure to coronavirus (COVID-19).

In addition to this temporary visitation policy, we are suspending all fitness classes and most community education classes and group sessions through the end of the month.

CMC would like to thank the public for their cooperation as we work to keep the community calm, informed and healthy.”