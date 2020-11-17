CMC implements stronger visitor restrictions with rise in COVID-19 cases

MANCHESTER, NH — Effective Wednesday, November 18, Catholic Medical Center (CMC) will tighten visitor restrictions. CMC’s first and foremost obligation is to maintain a safe environment to serve our patients. With the alarming rise in COVID-19 cases in the state, it has become necessary to prohibit social visitors and reduce the chances of exposing patients, staff, and providers to COVID-19. Caregivers will still be allowed under certain circumstances to assist in patient care and coordination. Those exceptions are listed on our website, catholicmedicalcenter.org/safetymeasures.

In addition to restricting visitors, CMC has recently put stronger mask requirements in place at all of its locations and continues to screen all employees, patients and visitors for symptoms of COVID-19.

“This is a difficult time of year to be without loved ones,” says Dr. Joseph Pepe, CMC President & CEO, “and we regret the disappointment this decision may cause our patients and their families. Right now it is more important than ever to do everything we can to reduce the spread of COVID-19 while at the same time keeping the hospital safe to serve our patients and community.”

Patients and their families are encouraged to use alternative methods for staying in touch, including video visits. Thanks to many generous donors in recent months, we have several iPads available for patients to be able to video chat with loved ones. Any changes to the visitor policy will be updated on our website. CMC would like to thank the community for their continued understanding and cooperation during these challenging times.