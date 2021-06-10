CMC first with several new cardiovascular technologies and procedures

MANCHESTER, N.H. – This week, the New England Heart and Vascular Institute (NEHVI) at Catholic Medical Center (CMC) that it is the first hospital in the region to offer several new cardiovascular procedures.

CMC says it is the first hospital in New Hampshire to perform the Convergent procedure for patients with long-standing atrial fibrillation (AFib) and is the first hospital in New England to implant the WATCHMAN device as well as one of only three in the Northeast to use the Shockwave Coronary IVL System.

CMC is also the first hospital in the country to participate in a trial testing the StablePoint ablation catheter in conjunction with the RHYTHMIA HDx mapping software for patients with intermittent AFib and the first hospital in New Hampshire to offer CardioMEMS as a heart failure treatment.

In addition to the above technologies, CMC was also the first in New Hampshire to offer the next-generation Impella 5.5, a small pump that is placed just under the surface of the skin and helps blood flow in patients whose hearts are weak after surgery.

“We are honored to have the trust of not only our patients but also the medical device industry to bring this level of innovation to New Hampshire,” said Dr. Louis Fink, Executive Medical Director at NEHVI. “Patients have more options than ever to treat their disease and regain quality of life. The future of cardiovascular care is right here in Manchester.”