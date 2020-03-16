CMC curtails most elective procedures working to keep patients, staff, and public safe

MANCHESTER, NH — Effective Monday, March 16 Catholic Medical Center is curtailing most elective procedures. This decision is being made under the advice the American College of Surgeons and the US Surgeon General, and in conjunction with CMC’s medical staff. Hospitals throughout the state and country are taking similar action.

CMC staff is reaching out to patients who are affected by this decision to advise them on next steps. Meanwhile, those procedures which are immediately medically necessary, as well as outpatient procedures that do not require the use of personal protective equipment (PPE) and anesthesia, continue for the time being. We continue to evaluate the situation and will adjust accordingly.

“We have an obligation to our patients, our employees, and our community to ensure a safe environment and to be ready for a potential surge of COVID-19 patients who need a higher level of care,” said Dr. Joseph Pepe, CMC President & CEO.

If a patient does not receive a call about their procedure, they should arrive as planned. CMC continues to provide regular outpatient, emergency, and urgent care. Anyone with questions about an upcoming appointment or procedure should call their provider.

In the spirit of social distancing, CMC has also canceled The Wellness Center, including all fitness classes, as well as community education classes and events. The hospital has also implemented a no visitation policy to further protect patients and employees from the spread of and potential exposure to coronavirus (COVID-19).

CMC would like to thank the public for their cooperation as we work to keep the community calm, informed and healthy.