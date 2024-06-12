CMC clinicians gather to learn about ‘compassionate care’ for patients dealing with addiction

MANCHESTER, NH – Nearly one hundred Catholic Medical Center (CMC) clinicians gathered Tuesday at the Puritan Conference Center to attend a full-day conference focused on treating patients with Substance Use Disorder (SUD), sponsored by Northeast Delta Dental and in collaboration with CMC’s Health Care for the Homeless and The Farnum Center.

The sessions covered topics such as Substance Use Disorder in Vulnerable Populations: Applying Trauma Informed Care, Therapeutic Nursing Care of Patients with SUD, Pain Treatment in Persons with SUD and A Shift in Perspective. These sessions examined the physiological changes of those with SUD, discussed evidence-based treatments and practices for clinicians at the bedside, outlined the connection between mental health and SUD and explored current stigmas and barriers.

Jennifer Cassin, MS, RN, CNS, CENP, Vice-President, Chief Nursing Officer expressed her admiration for the clinicians’ dedication. “Better education leads to better understanding and more compassionate care for our patients. Embracing evidence-based practices not only enriches patient care but also cultivates a more symbiotic relationship between clinicians and those they serve. We are grateful to Northeast Delta Dental for their financial support in providing these educational opportunities.”

The conference was organized based on a needs assessment survey that indicated clinicians wanted more education around the treatment of patients with SUD. Recognizing the inherent complexities of caring for patients with multiple diagnoses, the conference aimed to arm clinicians with the necessary tools and insights to navigate these challenges adeptly.

“Continuing education based on current, best practices is important for the growth and success of our clinicians who treat these types of patients, daily,” stated Christine Berry, RN, MSN, CMC Clinical Education Specialist. “By providing tools to better serve our patients, we are able to better serve our community, ensuring patients are getting the most appropriate treatments in the most appropriate setting.”

Manchester Mayor Jay Ruais stopped by and thanked the clinicians for their empathy in caring for patients with SUD, sharing his personal journey of recovery 14 years ago.